Nigerian national Emeka Uzor was fatally shot in Johannesburg on February 8, 2026

Nigerian Union South Africa calls for an urgent investigation into Uzor's assassination

The incident highlights increasing violence against Nigerians living in South Africa

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Johannesburg, South Africa - The Nigerian community in South Africa has again been thrown into mourning with Sunday’s killing of a member,

A Nigerian national identified as Emeka Uzor has been killed in South Africa.

Gunmen assassinate Nigerian man in South Africa. Photo credit: @SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

Uzor was fatally shot at about 3. pm on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at a Carltex Garage in Windsor East, Randburg, Johannesburg.

The Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) said the victim was killed in a suspected incident of assassination while in his vehicle.

As reported by Vanguard, NUSA President, Smart Nwobi, and National Publicity Secretary, Akindele Olunloyo, made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, February 9, 2026.

The umbrella body of Nigerians living in South Africa said Uzor hailed from Nkerefi in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

NUSA lamented that the tragic incident represented a troubling pattern of brutal violence against Nigerian nationals in South Africa.

It urged the South African authorities to tackle the recurring violence targeted at Nigerian nationals living in that country.

The Nigerian union urged the Minister of Police and the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into Uzor’s killing.

The union also urged the authorities to ensure that anyone found culpable faces the full wrath of the law.

It said this would allow the family of the victim to find closure.

” NUSA equally calls on the Nigerian government through the offices of our Consul General and the High Commissioner to actively engage diplomatically with their South African counterparts.”

Gunmen shoot 2 Nigerians dead in South Africa

Recall that two Nigerian men running a business in Durban, South Africa, reportedly shot dead by unidentified assailants.

A friend of one of the deceased confirmed the unfortunate incident to a popular news outlet via a telephone interview on Monday, July 21, 2025.

The spokesperson for the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abdur-Rahman Balogun, is yet to release an official statement on the incident.

Read more stories on killing of Nigerians in South Africa:

Late actor's brother was killed in South Africa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that late Nollywood actor Ernest Asuzu’s brother, Chinedu Asuzu, was reportedly killed in South Africa.

According to reports, the deceased’s former South African wife, Busiswe Simbanyoni, has refused to release his corpse.

The news made headlines on social media and drew a series of concerned reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng