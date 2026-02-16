Nigerian student Oreoluwa Odetunde found dead in her off-campus residence in New York

Odetunde was a first-year MBA student at Cornell University, previously studying economics

University community mourns her loss and holds support meetings for students

New York City, United States - Nigerian student, Oreoluwa Odetunde, has been found deadin her off-campus residence in New York, United States.

Odetunde was a first-year student pursuing a Master’s in Business Administration at the S.C. Johnson College of Business

She received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Lagos in 2017.

According to The Cornell Daily Sun, the international student from Nigeria died on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

Cornell University mourns Nigerian student Oreoluwa Odetunde

The Cornell Johnson Graduate School via a LinkedIn post said:

“We are devastated for Oreoluwa’s family, friends, classmates, and instructors, and extend our deepest condolences in this difficult time.”

The University held a support meeting for the S.C. Johnson College community at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 6, in the MBA Student Lounge in Sage Hall 301. An additional community meeting will also be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 9, in the Edwards Room in Anabel Taylor Hall G14.

The deceased was involved in numerous student groups, including the Johnson African Business Society, the Black Graduate Business Association, and the Old Ezra Finance Club.

Odetunde was both a Forté Fellow and Sage Scholar at Cornell University.

It was gathered that she participated in research and strategy analysis at several companies, including Anchoria Asset Management and Greenwich Merchant Bank.

Nigerian found dead in UK residence

Recall that the United Kingdom’s Metropolitan Police confirmed the death of a 60-year-old Nigerian woman, Nkiru Chima.

The Metropolitan Police operatives said Chima is a victim of a fatal stabbing in her residence in Romford.

According to the police, the deceased was found with multiple stab wounds and sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

