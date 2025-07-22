The Nigerian men operating a business venture in Durban, South Africa, have been reportedly shot dead by unidentified assailants

A friend of one of the deceased confirmed the unfortunate incident to a popular news medium via a telephone interview on Monday, July 21

The spokesperson for the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Adulrahman Balogun, is yet to release an official statement

Two Nigerians identified simply as Austin and Ayo were on Thursday, July 9, shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Durban, South Africa.

According to reports making the rounds on Tuesday, July 22, the gunmen, numbering three, stormed Austin’s office around 8:pm. Upon gaining entry into the office, the gunmen, who were said to be wearing masks, met both of them and shot them on the spot.

A friend of one of the deceased, identified as Fidelis, told The Punch via the telephone on Monday, July 21, that both died on the spot.

He said:

“Austin runs a car business and also sells tyres in Durban. On the day of the incident, his friend Ayo came to visit him at his shop. They shot both of them.”

Explaining further, Fidelis stated that some customers who were present in the shop fled when they saw the men wielding their guns before the attack.

“Efforts were made to rush the victims to the hospital, where they were confirmed dead on arrival by doctors on duty,” he added.

Another source based in Nigeria but pleaded anonymity, confirmed and sent a Closed-Circuit Television footage of the incident to The Punch.

“Although there were claims that the killing was connected to a business that went wrong, we had yet to figure out the cause of the attack,” the source disclosed.

In the footage, the late friends were both seen standing and having a chat when the gunmen emerged from the rear and shot Austin at close range. Ayo was, however, shot while trying to escape.

As of the time of filing this report, the spokesperson for the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Adulrahman Balogun, is yet to react or release an official statement regarding the incident.

Nigerians react

Following the news, Nigerians voiced concern about the wellbeing of citizens in foreign land. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on Facebook below;

Stephen Didanda wrote:

"South Africans hate Nigerians whilst here in Nigeria we treat expatriates with respect and love."

Nneji Sixtus Beluchi stated:

"They are drug peddlers. It is in their blood. They can't do without crime. Always bringing bad name to Nigeria."

Ademola Amoo Adetunji wrote:

"They will soon come on air that leaders are spoiling the image of Nigeria. They won't watch their behaviour home and away. Their target is to stand up and say money na water by force by fire."

