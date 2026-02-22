An armed man has been shot dead by US Secret Service agents after unlawfully entering Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida

Officials say the suspect, in his early 20s, was carrying a shotgun and a fuel can when confronted near the property’s north gate

The incident comes amid heightened security concerns following recent assassination plots and attempts against Trump

The US Secret Service has reported that its agents shot and killed an armed man who unlawfully entered the grounds of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Officials said the incident took place at around 1:30 am (0630 GMT) on Sunday. Trump was in Washington at the time and was not present at the property.

Secret Service agents secure Mar-a-Lago after armed intruder is shot dead. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty

According to BBC, Agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi stated on X: “An armed man was shot & killed by U.S. Secret Service agents & @PBCountySheriff after unlawfully entering the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago early this morning.”

Suspect details released

According to the Secret Service, the suspect was a man in his early 20s. He was seen near the north gate of the estate carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can.

Agents confronted him before opening fire. No officers were injured during the incident.

Previous assassination plots against Trump

The shooting comes after a series of attempts and plots targeting Trump. Earlier this month, Ryan Routh, 59, was sentenced to life in prison for planning to assassinate the president at a Florida golf course in September 2024, just two months before the US election.

That plot followed an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, where 20-year-old Matthew Crooks fired several shots during a Trump rally. One bullet grazed Trump’s right ear. A rallygoer was killed in the attack, which marked a turning point in Trump’s political comeback. Crooks was shot dead by security forces, and his motive remains unclear.

The latest incident at Mar-a-Lago highlights ongoing security challenges surrounding Trump, who has faced multiple threats in recent years. Authorities have not yet released further details about the identity of the suspect or his motive.

