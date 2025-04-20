Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Philadelphia, United States - 77-year-old Uber driver Olatunji W. Bolaji, has been shot dead while picking up a passenger in the United States of America (USA).

The tragic incident occurred in the city of Philadelphia on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

As reported by CBS News, Bolaji was shot in the head while sitting in his parked black-colored Chevy Suburban on 18th Street around 2 a.m.

The police explained that he managed to drive his car onto Chestnut Street where his car jumped the curb and hit a light pole.

The Uber driver was pronounced dead by the paramedics at the scene.

The police released a surveillance video that captured the moments two gunmen opened fire and killed the Uber driver and injured 22-year-old passenger.

According to the Police, the passenger is in a critical condition in the hospital after he was hit in the arm, leg and abdomen.

Shooting caught on camera

Surveillance video from a nearby building captured four people walked out of the lounge and approach Bolaji’s car.

The passenger opened the door to get in when two more men run up and start firing their weapons at him.

Investigators said that there was an altercation between the shooters and the passenger before this all unfolded.

They believe the shooters were driving a dark Jeep Grand Cherokee with Massachusetts tags.

