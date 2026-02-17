Three South Africans have been charged with murder after the killing of e-hailing driver Isaac Satlat, whose death was captured on dashcam footage and shared widely online

The suspects, along with a fourth man who later handed himself over, also face robbery charges following the attack in Pretoria

The case has sparked outrage among drivers and political groups, who are demanding stronger protections for those working in South Africa’s e-hailing industry

Three South Africans have been charged with murder after the killing of e-hailing taxi driver Isaac Satlat, whose death was captured on dashcam footage and widely shared online.

The video shows Satlat, 22, struggling with a man and a woman who appeared to be robbing him. He tried to fight back before one of the passengers allegedly strangled him until he went limp.

Court appearance in Pretoria

According to BBC, the accused, Dikeledi Mphela, 24, Goitsione Machidi, 25, and McClaren Mushwana, 30, were arrested over the weekend and appeared briefly in court in Pretoria on Monday.

They abandoned their bail applications and were not asked to comment on the charges. A fourth suspect handed himself over to police later the same day and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday. All four face charges of murder and robbery.

Prosecutors detail alleged attack

According to prosecutors, the suspects ordered a ride on the Bolt platform last Wednesday using a number not registered in their names. Authorities said Mphela and the fourth suspect entered Satlat’s car while Machidi and Mushwana followed in another vehicle.

They then “forced the deceased to stop the vehicle, strangled him to death and robbed him of his cell phone and vehicle which was later recovered,” prosecuting authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana stated.

Family rejects xenophobia link

Satlat, a Nigerian national, was killed in a country where xenophobic violence has been a recurring issue. However, his family stressed that the attack was not linked to his nationality.

Family spokesperson Solomon Izang Ashoms said relatives were left with unanswered questions. “His dad is struggling, we’re very afraid for [him] because his blood pressure’s been shooting up [since the death],” Ashoms explained.

E-hailing drivers demand protection

The killing has intensified calls for better protection of e-hailing drivers in South Africa, where crime levels remain high and the murder rate is among the highest in the world.

The E-Hailing Partners’ Council condemned the attack, describing it as not an “isolated incident.” The organisation praised the role of dashcam footage and social media in exposing the crime but urged companies to introduce “preventative security measures” and to “vet and verify passengers to prevent criminals masquerading as customers.”

Protests outside court

Numerous political parties and e-hailing drivers gathered outside the courthouse on Monday to protest against Satlat’s murder.

One driver told local broadcaster Newzroom Afrika that the government should set up a task team to address attacks on drivers and establish a compensation system for families of those killed while working.

Case postponed

The case against the three accused has been postponed to next Monday, while the fourth suspect is expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

The incident continues to fuel debate about safety in South Africa’s e-hailing industry and the urgent need for reforms.

