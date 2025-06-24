Breaking: Tension As Israel Orders ‘Powerful Strikes’ on Iran After Trump Announces Ceasefire
- Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, has vowed to strike targets in the “heart of Tehran” after Iran violated a ceasefire agreement by launching a new missile attack
- Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz said two ballistic missiles were launched from Iran on Tuesday morning, forcing civilians into bomb shelters
- This comes hours after US President Donald Trump announced that said Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire deal
Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz has ordered “intense strikes” on the Iranian capital, Tehran, after accusing Iran of violating a truce brokered by the United States and Qatar.
Ceasefire: Israel orders strikes on Tehran, accuses Iran of violation
As reported by Al Jazeera, Iran denied the claim and its top security body warns Iranian security forces stand ready to respond decisively to any Israeli violations.
Legit.ng reported that United States President Donald Trump announced a complete and total ceasefire agreement in the Middle-East war.
President Trump said Israel and Iran have agreed that there will be a complete and total ceasefire Trump congratulated both countries.
President Trump said Iran will start the ceasefire and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the ceasefire.
Trump further stated that during each ceasefire, the other side will remain peaceful and respectful.
Iran attack Israel after ceasefire deal, 4 dead
But in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, June 24, Iran reportedly launched several volleys of missiles at Israel, killing at least four people in the southern city of Beersheba.
Iran also fired a salvo of missiles at a military base in Qatar that houses American troops on Monday evening, in retaliation for the US’s attacks on its nuclear sites a day earlier.
Iran says that more than 400 people, including 13 children, have been killed and at least 3,056 others wounded since Israel launched its attack on June 13. In Israel, at least 24 people have been killed in Iranian strikes.
Trump reacts after Iran fires missiles at US base
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump on Monday, June 23, described Iran's attack on the United States military base in Qatar on Monday, June 23, as “a very weak response”.
Trump also thanked the country’s leadership for providing “early notice” of the retaliatory attack.
The US president stated that Iran might be able to “now proceed to Peace and Harmony” and he said would encourage Israel to do the same.
