President Trump has warned Israel and Iran over ceasefire violations, expressing disappointment with Israel’s continued airstrikes and urging restraint

Israel and Iran exchange deadly attacks despite truce, with over 400 killed in Iran and 24 in Israel

The UN and France call for de-escalation, condemning attacks on civilian sites and urging Iran to resume nuclear negotiations without delay

United States President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to both Israel and Iran following their failure to comply with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US and Qatar.

Speaking through his official social media account on Tuesday, June 24, Trump said he was “really unhappy” with Israel for continuing airstrikes despite diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict.

“Stop dropping bombs. Bring your pilots home, now!” Trump posted, addressing Israel directly.

Israel intensifies strikes, Iran threatens retaliation

Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, confirmed that he had ordered intensified airstrikes on Iran’s capital, Tehran, claiming Iran had broken the ceasefire agreement.

In response, Iran denied any violation and said it remained committed to the truce until Israel’s attacks resumed.

The Iranian Supreme National Security Council issued a stark warning that its forces were “prepared to decisively respond” to any further Israeli aggression.

Iran has already launched missiles at a military base in Qatar housing American troops in retaliation for a US bombing raid on its nuclear facilities.

Heavy casualties reported as violence escalates

Iran’s government reports that over 400 people have been killed, including 13 children, since Israel began its offensive on June 13.

More than 3,000 others have been wounded. On the Israeli side, 24 deaths have been attributed to Iranian retaliatory strikes.

The humanitarian toll of the conflict continues to mount amid international calls for restraint.

UN condemns Israeli strike on Tehran prison

The United Nations has condemned a deadly Israeli airstrike on Evin Prison in Tehran, calling it a “grave breach of international humanitarian law.”

UN Human Rights spokesperson Thameen al-Kheetan stressed that Evin Prison is not a military target and warned that attacks on such civilian infrastructure could constitute war crimes.

Iranian officials said people were killed and injured in the strike, though no official casualty figures were provided.

Inmates have since been moved to other facilities in Tehran province.

France backs ceasefire, urges return to nuclear talks

France has applauded the ceasefire and called on Iran to swiftly return to nuclear negotiations.

The French Foreign Ministry said Iran must re-engage without delay to address concerns over its nuclear and ballistic activities.

Tehran had previously shown willingness to resume dialogue with Washington, but talks were abruptly cancelled following Israel’s surprise military campaign earlier this month.

