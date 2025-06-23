US President Donald Trump is facing calls for impeachment following his decision to order military strikes on top nuclear facilities in Iran without congressional approval

The strikes, which Trump labelled "successful," have ignited widespread backlash, both from Democrats and members of his own Republican Party in the US Senate

US Congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has described Trump's bombing of Iran's nuclear sites as a constitutional violation

There are calls for US President Donald Trump to be impeached over his “unconstitutional” move to bomb top nuclear facilities in Iran.

US lawmakers have called for President Trump's impeachment for bombing Iran's nuclear sites. Photo credit: Carlos Barria - Pool/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Can Trump be impeached over attack on Iran?

Legit.ng reported that on Sunday, June 22, hours after US President Donald Trump confirmed the attack on Iran's nuclear sites, the Iranian parliament has approved the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Closure of the Strait of Hormuz will reportedly impact heavily on global oil supply, cause a sharp spike in prices and temporarily restrict the ability of US warships to exit the Persian Gulf.

Democrats have responded with uproar to the US attacks, but President Trump also faces criticism from within his own party, including prominent Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has spoken against the strikes.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, was among the US politicians to respond to President Trump’s announcement of “successful” attacks on Iran.

Iranian parliament have taken a major action after President Donald Trump attacked it's nuclear sites, prompting calls for Trump's impeachment. Photo credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Source: UGC

In a post shared on her X page, cited by Legit.ng on Monday, June 23, the US congresswoman tweeted:

“The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers.

“He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations.

“It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”

Reactions as lawmakers call for Trump's impeachment

Following the news, Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's comment section on X below;

@real_defender tweeted:

"What about all the times Obama did it without congressional approval?

"That was (d)different, right?"

@Shibtoshi_SG

"This wasn’t some reckless move it was a calculated strike on nuclear sites in a hostile nation that’s been testing our patience for decades. The President acted within his constitutional authority to protect American interests. If that bothers you, maybe you’re more interested in defending Iran than defending America."

@WinterPolitics1 tweeted:

"Impeach him now."

@MilaLovesJoe tweeted:

"Weird that it was okay when Obama did the EXACT SAME THING."

@LucasSa56947288 tweeted:

"Time for Trump to be IMPEACH."

@AmericaPapaBear tweeted:

"Who thinks AOC should be impeached?"

@BillHerringIII

"@AOC It wasn’t Constitutional when Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Joe Biden did it.

"Congress can’t keep their mouths shut when it comes to National Security so Presidents have to take it upon themselves to act in our best interests."

86 wounded as Iran launches retaliatory strikes on Israel

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iran, on Sunday, in response to US strikes on its nuclear facilities, launched a barrage of missiles into Israel.

Iran's latest attack in the Jewish state has left 86 citizens wounded including two children who were being treated at Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv.

Legit.ng reported that President Trump confirmed that US strikes destroyed three Iranian nuclear facilities and Iran warned against grave consequences.

