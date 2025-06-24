In a significant twist of events, President Donald Trump has reacted to Iran's attack on an American military base in Qatar, which represented one of the most significant direct Iranian strikes

Trump, in a post on social media platform X, said Iran gave the US "early notice" of its missile attack, which made it possible to avoid any loss of lives

The US president urged Iran and Israel to embrace peace and end the war that has entered day 12

United States - President Donald Trump has described Iran's attack on the United States military base in Qatar on Monday, June 23, as “a very weak response”.

However, Trump thanked the country’s leadership for providing “early notice” of the retaliatory attack.

Proceed to peace and harmony - Trump tells Iran

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iran said it has launched a missile attack on the US military base in Qatar on Monday.

The Islamic country announced the development as a successful response to the recent attack on its major nuclear facilities by the US.

US President Donald Trump announced the bombing of the Iranian nuclear facilities, saying the country can't have a nuclear weapon.

Of the 14 missiles fired at a U.S. base in Qatar, Trump, in a post shared on his X page, said that “13 were knocked down, and 1 was ‘set free,’ because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction.”

Iran vs Israel conflict: Trump seeks end to war

Speaking further, Trump stated that Iran might be able to “now proceed to Peace and Harmony” and he said would encourage Israel to do the same.

The US president tweeted:

"Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered. There have been 14 missiles fired — 13 were knocked down, and 1 was “set free,” because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction.

"I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done. Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their “system,” and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE. I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured. Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

