The British Army accepts applications from Nigerians and other foreign nationals who meet its entry requirements

Applicants must decide between joining as a soldier or officer, and between full-time service or the Army Reserve

The recruitment process involves an online application, a role selection stage, and guidance from a dedicated Candidate Support Manager

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration issues and international affairs.

London, United Kingdom - If you are a Nigerian or another foreigner interested in joining the British Army, you must meet certain entry requirements before beginning your application.

Legit.ng reports that the Army considers factors including your age, nationality, health and fitness, education, and qualifications.

Britain explains how Nigerians and other foreigners can join the UK military and the requirements. Photo: Andrew Chittock/Getty Images. Photos for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

1. British Army explains two entry routes

The British Army offers opportunities for both soldiers and officers. Before applying, decide which option is more suitable for you.

If you are unsure, you can use the Army’s entry options tool to help you understand which route may be right for you.

2. British Army explains full-time, reserve options

You can choose to join the Army as a full-time soldier or officer, or serve part-time as an Army Reservist.

If you choose the Army Reserve, you will serve part-time alongside full-time Regular Army soldiers.

3. British Army explains how to apply

Once you have decided on the type of service and role you want, the next step is to apply online.

The application is the starting point of the Army’s recruitment process. Make sure you provide the required information about yourself and your qualifications.

4. British Army lists basic entry requirements

First, check whether you meet the Army’s basic entry requirements.

You will be asked about your age, nationality, health and fitness.

5. British Army lists available job roles

The Army has a wide range of jobs available. You can explore the different roles through the Army’s Role Finder.

Look through the available positions and consider which one matches your interests, skills and qualifications.

6. Army reserve offers specialist skills opportunities

If you already have specialist skills, the Army Reserve offers opportunities to use them.

Interested persons can apply those skills while serving in the military.

Britain’s military is highly trained and technologically advanced. Photo credit: Andrew Chittock/ Getty Images. Depicted persons have no relationship with story. Photos for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

7. What happens after army application?

After submitting your application, you will be guided through the next stages by a recruiter or Candidate Support Manager.

They will help you understand the recruitment process and guide you through the required stages before you can join the Army.

The British Army says its strength comes from its people. If you join, you will become part of an organisation that aims to be competitive, adaptable and inclusive.

The Army also focuses on creating an environment where you can feel that you belong, develop your talents, maintain your health and make the most of available opportunities.

If you are considering joining the British Army, start by checking whether you meet the entry requirements and exploring the roles available to you. From there, you can submit an online application and begin the recruitment process.

Read more on Britain's military

UK army publishes salaries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United Kingdom (UK) military disclosed the minimum yearly earnings of some of its officers during training and after they complete the basic trade training.

In a detailed release on its official website, the UK Army highlighted the salaries of a carpenter and joiner, a marine engineer and an officer pilot.

Source: Legit.ng