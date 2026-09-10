Australia's defence forces have published the minimum age requirements for anyone hoping to enlist in the Navy, Army, or Air Force

The Australian Defence Force sets different age thresholds for applications and actual enlistment into its branches

The official ADF Careers portal outlines what prospective recruits need to know before starting their applications

Australia's defence forces have published the official minimum age requirements for joining the Navy, Army, or Air Force, offering clarity for young Australians considering a military career.

According to the Australian Defence Force Careers portal, prospective recruits can begin submitting applications from the age of 16 years and six months. However, the minimum age for actually joining the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and commencing service is 17 years old.

The Australian government shares minimum age to join the Navy, Army, and Air Force. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Age requirements for ADF enlistment

The information applies to all three branches of Australia's armed forces, meaning the same age thresholds govern entry into the Navy, Army, and Air Force. The distinction between application age and enlistment age means that interested individuals can begin the process of joining before they turn 17, giving them time to prepare and complete the necessary steps ahead of formal entry.

The ADF Careers portal serves as the central resource for Australians exploring military careers, providing information on roles, eligibility requirements, and the steps involved in the recruitment process.

What prospective recruits should know

For young Australians weighing up their options after secondary school, the published age limits offer a clear starting point. Those who are at least 16 and a half years old are eligible to submit their applications, while those who meet the 17-year threshold can proceed to join the force.

The ADF does not list a single upper age limit applicable to all roles, as eligibility varies by position and branch.

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that Australia identified three citizens whose existing home-country insurance qualifies them for an exemption from the mandatory OSHC policy.

Australian military: How to join

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia announced how non-citizens can join the Australian Defence Force in 2026. The rules cover eligible nationals from five countries, residency conditions and a separate route for foreign military veterans.

The ADF’s Overseas Lateral Entry pathway could give experienced foreign military personnel a fresh career in Australia. Applicants with at least three years of service may qualify if their skills can transfer directly to the Australian military.

Source: Legit.ng