The UK government presented new maintenance fund thresholds to Parliament on September 3, raising the amount international students must show they can afford

Nigerian, Ghanaian, Kenyan and other African students are among those affected by the higher financial requirements

The new thresholds have been aligned with maintenance loans for home students for the 2026/27 academic year

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

United Kingdom - The UK government has increased the amount of money international students must prove they can access before receiving a student visa, with the new figures presented to Parliament on September 3.

Students studying in London must now show they have £1,570 per month of their course, up from the previous figure of £1,529.

"New thresholds revealed": UK increases maintenance funds for students. Photo credit: @andyburnham

Source: Getty Images

Those at institutions outside London face a revised requirement of £1,203 per month, compared with £1,171 before.

As reported by Business Insider Africa, for a course lasting nine months, the maximum total requirement comes to £14,130 in London and £10,827 elsewhere, increases of £369 and £288 respectively.

The Home Office said the new thresholds have been tied to maintenance loans available to domestic students for the 2026/27 academic year and are expected to be reviewed every year going forward.

African students among those affected

Because the rules apply to all international applicants, students from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Egypt, Morocco, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Cameroon will all be subject to the higher figures.

The UK continues to attract large numbers of students from across the African continent.

In the year ending June 2026, the country granted 26,060 Sponsored Study visas to Nigerian main applicants, representing 7% of all such visas issued and placing Nigeria third globally behind China and India.

Overall, 365,868 Sponsored Study visas were granted to main applicants during the same period, a fall of 12% from the year before.

Broader tightening of UK student rules

The maintenance increase is part of a wider effort by the British government to tighten its international student immigration system.

Since January 2024, most overseas students on taught postgraduate courses have been barred from bringing dependants to the UK and face restrictions on switching to work visas before finishing their studies.

The government has also raised concerns about some international recruitment agents accused of misleading students about study and work opportunities in the UK.

However, a 2024 Migration Advisory Committee review found no evidence of widespread abuse of the Graduate visa route, though it did flag issues with certain agents and sub-agents.

Other costs students must budget for

The maintenance threshold covers only living costs. Tuition fees are separate and may also need to be accounted for as part of the visa application.

The required funds must be held in a bank account for at least 28 consecutive days, and the closing balance shown must be dated no more than 31 days before the application is submitted.

On top of this, applicants face a £558 Student visa application fee and a £776 annual Immigration Health Surcharge, meaning the total upfront costs extend well beyond the maintenance requirement alone.

UK raises maintenance funds requirement for international students starting September 2025. Photo credit: @andyburnham

Source: Getty Images

UK: Foreign students providing proof of funds

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the UK government outlined five financial options available to foreign nationals applying for a student visa.

Applicants can rely on sources ranging from personal savings to sponsorship arrangements when proving their funds.

Students who depend on a partner or parent's money are also covered under the recognised options.

Source: Legit.ng