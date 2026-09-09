The Association of African Air Forces held a week-long planning conference at Ramstein Air Base in Germany from August 31 to September 4, 2026

The conference focused on strengthening institutional continuity, digital communication, and multilateral air force cooperation across Africa

Planners reviewed the AAAF Strategic Plan 2027–2034 and developed a three-year roadmap leading up to AAAFEX 2029

The Association of African Air Forces (AAAF) convened a major Planning Conference at Ramstein Air Base in Germany from 31 August to 4 September 2026, bringing together senior representatives to chart a clearer course for continental airpower cooperation.

The event was hosted by USAFE-AFAFRICA and drew members of the AAAF Permanent Secretariat, exercise planners for AAAFEX 2027, Liaison Officers, working-group delegates and subject-matter experts. Representatives from the System of Cooperation Among the American Air Forces (SICOFAA) also attended, offering insights from their experience in multilateral air force cooperation.

Translating symposium decisions into action

A central purpose of the conference was to convert decisions reached at the 2026 African Air Chiefs' Symposium (AACS) in Tunisia into concrete initiatives. Delegates reviewed and updated both the AAAF Procedures Manual and the Strategic Plan 2027–2034, and agreed on a three-year roadmap to guide the Association's activities up to AAAFEX 2029.

Strategic communication emerged as a key area of attention. Discussions covered how the AAAF can build a coherent digital presence, develop a consistent messaging framework across English, French and Portuguese, and improve engagement with member Air Forces, governments, media and other partners.

The Permanent Secretariat also held targeted discussions with representatives of the Women, Peace and Security and Senior Enlisted forums, aiming to improve coordination between these groups and the broader Association structure.

Institutional continuity and SICOFAA lessons

Delegates gave considerable attention to preserving institutional knowledge over time. The conference examined the introduction of dedicated Public Affairs and Continuity Manager positions within the Permanent Secretariat as a mechanism to ensure that AAAF programmes remain on track beyond changes in individual office holders.

The presence of SICOFAA representatives allowed participants to study established multilateral cooperation models and identify practices that could be adapted for the African context, reinforcing the Association's emphasis on African-led solutions to shared security challenges.

The conference concluded with a review of action items and the drafting of recommendations for AAAF leadership. The outcomes are intended to strengthen working-group coordination, advance institutional development and provide a firmer base for implementing the action points agreed at the AACS in Tunisia.

Source: Legit.ng