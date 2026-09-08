DStv announced its biggest package overhaul in 15 years, introducing five new tiers priced between R99(N8,201) and R799(N66,285) per month

The broadcaster launched a new slogan and refreshed branding as it aligns with Canal+, which acquired parent company MultiChoice for over R50 billion

A dedicated Sports package and a separate Movies & Series option are among the new additions going live

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DStv has overhauled its entire package structure, pricing and branding in South Africa, with the changes set to take effect on September 17, 2026, in what the company describes as the most significant shake-up to its products in 15 years.

The announcement was made on Monday, September 7, as the broadcaster repositioned itself under French media giant Canal+, which completed its acquisition of DStv's parent company.

DStv has launched five new packages in South Africa, with prices. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

MultiChoice was acquired at the end of 2025 in a deal valued at more than R50 billion (N4.26 trillion). DStv's new slogan, "Expect+", reflects the shift towards the Canal+ brand identity.

DStv's Five New Packages

The revised offering introduces five packages: Starter, Select, Sports, Movies & Series and Premium.

The entry-level Starter package will cost R99 per month and give subscribers access to 85 channels. Select, priced at R299, steps up to 100 channels.

The Sports package, at R399 per month, unlocks 115 channels including 17 dedicated sports channels covering football, cricket, rugby and action sports, allowing subscribers to access a sports-focused bundle without upgrading to the most expensive tier.

A standalone Movies & Series package will cost R500 per month and offer 115 channels, with a stronger focus on entertainment through channels such as M-Net, kykNET, and premium movie channels.

This tier is aimed at viewers who want film and television content without a sports-heavy subscription.

Premium, the platform's top offering, remains at R799 per month and provides 130 channels combining the broadest range of entertainment and sports available on the platform.

New Channels and Revised Branding

DStv is also introducing several new channels alongside the restructured packages. New entertainment channels Wethu+ and SuperSport Kickoff will be added, along with M-Net Movies+, M-Net Movies Stars and M-Net Movies Legends, bolstering the platform's film library.

Several SuperSport channels will carry new names, including SuperSport Football Plus, SuperSport Africa, SuperSport Extra and SuperSport Extra 2.

DStv's latest changes will give subscribers more package options Photo: Broadbands

Source: Facebook

Third-party additions include France24 and Church TV.

MultiChoice CEO in South Africa Wellington Ngwepe said the previous package structure had not kept pace with how customers watch content.

He said subscribers had repeatedly asked for better value and a simpler range of options, and that the new design was built around specific viewing needs rather than broad, overlapping bundles.

MultiChoice decides on DStv subscription prices in 2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MultiChoice has confirmed that DStv subscription prices will remain unchanged in 2026, a change from its usual annual price adjustments.

The move is part of the company's efforts to win back lost subscribers amid challenges from streaming services.

South African pay-TV giant has battled with global streaming platforms, including Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video, for subscribers.

Source: Legit.ng