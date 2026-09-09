Canada is Hiring Skilled Nigerians, Others: Apply Through Express Entry
- Canada invites skilled workers for permanent residence to tackle labour shortages
- Express Entry system targets professionals in healthcare, technology, and essential industries
- IRCC encourages candidates to prepare and create Express Entry profiles now
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Canada is inviting experienced skilled workers to apply for permanent residence as part of a renewed effort to address critical labour shortages and strengthen key sectors of the economy.
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced the development on X, saying the move is designed to respond to diverse workforce needs across the country and support long-term economic growth. At the heart of the recruitment drive is Express Entry, the federal system used to manage applications and issue invitations to skilled workers in priority categories.
How Canada's system works for immigrants
The system allows Canada to target professionals whose skills align with current labour market gaps in areas such as healthcare, technology, trades, and other essential industries. IRCC said the approach helps ensure newcomers can integrate quickly and contribute meaningfully to communities nationwide.
The department is urging interested candidates to create their Express Entry profile now and begin preparations early. Key steps include having education credentials assessed if they were obtained outside Canada, completing approved language testing in English or French, and planning for settlement.
“Build your new life in Canada,” IRCC stated, noting that skilled immigration remains a central pillar in filling workforce gaps and sustaining the country’s economic priorities.
See the announcement on X here:
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng