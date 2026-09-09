Canada invites skilled workers for permanent residence to tackle labour shortages

Express Entry system targets professionals in healthcare, technology, and essential industries

IRCC encourages candidates to prepare and create Express Entry profiles now

Canada is inviting experienced skilled workers to apply for permanent residence as part of a renewed effort to address critical labour shortages and strengthen key sectors of the economy.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced the development on X, saying the move is designed to respond to diverse workforce needs across the country and support long-term economic growth. At the heart of the recruitment drive is Express Entry, the federal system used to manage applications and issue invitations to skilled workers in priority categories.

Caada urges skilled Nigerians to apply for its express visa Photo Credit: @CitImmCanada

Source: Twitter

How Canada's system works for immigrants

The system allows Canada to target professionals whose skills align with current labour market gaps in areas such as healthcare, technology, trades, and other essential industries. IRCC said the approach helps ensure newcomers can integrate quickly and contribute meaningfully to communities nationwide.

The department is urging interested candidates to create their Express Entry profile now and begin preparations early. Key steps include having education credentials assessed if they were obtained outside Canada, completing approved language testing in English or French, and planning for settlement.

“Build your new life in Canada,” IRCC stated, noting that skilled immigration remains a central pillar in filling workforce gaps and sustaining the country’s economic priorities.

See the announcement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng