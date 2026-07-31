UK Military Publishes 15 Health Conditions That Could Disqualify People From Joining the Army
- The UK military lists specific health conditions on its official website that can disqualify applicants before they even begin training
- Conditions range from eye and ear problems to psychiatric disorders and cardiovascular issues, covering a wide range of body systems
- Thousands apply to join the UK army each year, but only a fraction make it through the demanding recruitment and medical screening process
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Joining the UK Army is no easy feat. Beyond the gruelling physical and mental assessments that filter out a significant portion of applicants, prospective recruits must also pass a thorough medical evaluation — and certain health conditions can end a military career before it ever begins.
The UK military has published a list of health conditions on its official website that may disqualify an individual from enlisting. These conditions span multiple body systems and reflect just how demanding service life is on the human body.
UK: Health conditions that could affect applications
Below are the health conditions the UK military has identified as potential grounds for disqualification:
1. Back problems
2. Blood diseases
3. Bone or joint problems
4. Cardiovascular problems
5. Dental health (mouth, teeth and gums)
6. Ear problems
7. Eye problems
8. Gastrointestinal problems
9. Kidney and urologic problems
10. Neurological disorders
11. Psychiatric problems
12. Respiratory problems
13. Skin problems
14. Being an organ transplant recipient
15. Diabetes
What this means for prospective recruits
The breadth of this list underscores the exceptionally high standard of physical fitness and overall health that the UK military demands from its personnel. Conditions affecting vision or hearing, for instance, could compromise a soldier's effectiveness in the field, while cardiovascular or respiratory issues may pose serious risks during intensive training and active duty.
Psychiatric conditions are also included, reflecting the mental resilience required to function effectively under the extreme pressures of military service.
It is worth noting that not every diagnosis is an automatic disqualification. The military may assess the severity, history, and management of a condition before making a final determination. However, applicants living with any of the conditions on this list should be prepared for a more detailed medical review during the recruitment process.
Those interested in a full and comprehensive breakdown of all medical eligibility criteria, including additional conditions beyond the 15 listed above, can find further guidance on the UK military's website.
UK Army publishes yearly salaries of soldiers
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK Army published the yearly salaries of soldiers by rank.
According to the official pay structure, recruits and privates earn £27,282 a year, while lance corporals, corporals, and sergeants earn higher salaries based on their ranks.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng