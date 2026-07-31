The UK military lists specific health conditions on its official website that can disqualify applicants before they even begin training

Conditions range from eye and ear problems to psychiatric disorders and cardiovascular issues, covering a wide range of body systems

Thousands apply to join the UK army each year, but only a fraction make it through the demanding recruitment and medical screening process

Joining the UK Army is no easy feat. Beyond the gruelling physical and mental assessments that filter out a significant portion of applicants, prospective recruits must also pass a thorough medical evaluation — and certain health conditions can end a military career before it ever begins.

The UK military has published a list of health conditions on its official website that may disqualify an individual from enlisting. These conditions span multiple body systems and reflect just how demanding service life is on the human body.

UK military lists health conditions that could disqualify applicants. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/monkeybusinessimages/Owen Humphreys - PA Images/Richard Newstead

Source: Getty Images

UK: Health conditions that could affect applications

Below are the health conditions the UK military has identified as potential grounds for disqualification:

1. Back problems

2. Blood diseases

3. Bone or joint problems

4. Cardiovascular problems

5. Dental health (mouth, teeth and gums)

6. Ear problems

7. Eye problems

8. Gastrointestinal problems

9. Kidney and urologic problems

10. Neurological disorders

11. Psychiatric problems

12. Respiratory problems

13. Skin problems

14. Being an organ transplant recipient

15. Diabetes

What this means for prospective recruits

The breadth of this list underscores the exceptionally high standard of physical fitness and overall health that the UK military demands from its personnel. Conditions affecting vision or hearing, for instance, could compromise a soldier's effectiveness in the field, while cardiovascular or respiratory issues may pose serious risks during intensive training and active duty.

Psychiatric conditions are also included, reflecting the mental resilience required to function effectively under the extreme pressures of military service.

It is worth noting that not every diagnosis is an automatic disqualification. The military may assess the severity, history, and management of a condition before making a final determination. However, applicants living with any of the conditions on this list should be prepared for a more detailed medical review during the recruitment process.

Those interested in a full and comprehensive breakdown of all medical eligibility criteria, including additional conditions beyond the 15 listed above, can find further guidance on the UK military's website.

UK Army publishes yearly salaries of soldiers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK Army published the yearly salaries of soldiers by rank.

According to the official pay structure, recruits and privates earn £27,282 a year, while lance corporals, corporals, and sergeants earn higher salaries based on their ranks.

Source: Legit.ng