Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

2027 Election: Why North Should Vote Out Tinubu, ADC Chieftain Explains
Politics

2027 Election: Why North Should Vote Out Tinubu, ADC Chieftain Explains

by  Adekunle Dada reviewed by  Funmilayo Aremu
3 min read
  • ADC chieftain Ken Imasuagbon called on northerners to back Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 general election
  • Imasuagbon outlined Atiku's economic plans under the ADC platform, including reopening Nigeria's land borders
  • The ADC chieftain said Atiku's blueprint included reversing Tinubu's fuel subsidy removal to ease the cost-of-living crisis

PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Benin City, Edo state - A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Barr. Ken Imasuagbon has urged northerners to deploy their numerical advantage at the polls to remove President Bola Tinubu from office in the 2027 general election.

Imasuagbon called on Nigerians to throw their weight behind former vice president Atiku Abubakar, who is running on the ADC platform, as the country continues to wrestle with economic hardship.

Imasuagbon urges the North to back Atiku in the 2027 election
Imasuagbon urges the North to reject Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT
Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated this in a statement made available to journalists in Benin City, Edo state capital.

Read also

N1,300 petrol price: Kenneth Okonkwo speaks on who is 'unfit to lead Nigeria'

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

Imasuagbon makes the case for Atiku's presidency

Imasuagbon described Atiku as a seasoned and consistent political figure capable of healing Nigeria's deep ethnic and regional divisions.

According to ThisDay, he argued that Atiku is uniquely positioned to unite the country and address poverty and hunger that have persisted across successive administrations.

He said Nigeria's structural problems demanded a transformative leader, and that Atiku fits that description, adding that the former vice president would not let Nigerians down if given the chance to govern.

On policy, Imasuagbon pointed to the reopening of Nigeria's land borders as a central plank of Atiku's economic agenda under the ADC.

The ADC chieftain said the closure of those borders had hurt legitimate traders and driven up food prices, and that restoring cross-border commerce with neighbouring countries could help reduce the cost of goods for ordinary Nigerians.

Fuel subsidy reversal central to Atiku's plan

Read also

Tinubu, Obi, or Atiku? Top political stakeholder mentions who would win 2027 election

Beyond border policy, Imasuagbon highlighted what he called a bold commitment in Atiku's economic blueprint: reversing the fuel subsidy removal introduced by the Tinubu administration.

"Beyond trade, Atiku's economic blueprint directly targets the crippling cost-of-living crisis with a bold commitment to reverse the fuel subsidy removal implemented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration," he said.

Imasuagbon framed the subsidy reversal as a direct response to the financial pressure millions of Nigerians face daily, and positioned the ADC as the platform best placed to deliver economic relief ahead of the next election cycle.

Atiku Abubakar was ratified as the ADC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, having resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party earlier that year.

"ADC would not let Nigerians down": Imasuagbon backs Atiku for 2027
Imasuagbon urges the North to deploy their numerical advantage to back Atiku. Photo credit: @atiku
Source: Twitter

Atiku unveils production subsidy plan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku criticised President Tinubu's economic record, citing rising prices of fuel, food, cement and the dollar under his administration.

The former vice president made the case for his production subsidy proposal, pointing to support from CORAN and US energy policy as backing.

Atiku's statement, signed by aide Phrank Shaibu, was released on September 6, 2026, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Bola TinubuAtiku AbubakarEdo State
Hot:
Uk Apology message Morning prayer messages Jared leto Unsent project alternatives