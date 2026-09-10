ADC chieftain Ken Imasuagbon called on northerners to back Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 general election

Imasuagbon outlined Atiku's economic plans under the ADC platform, including reopening Nigeria's land borders

The ADC chieftain said Atiku's blueprint included reversing Tinubu's fuel subsidy removal to ease the cost-of-living crisis

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Benin City, Edo state - A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Barr. Ken Imasuagbon has urged northerners to deploy their numerical advantage at the polls to remove President Bola Tinubu from office in the 2027 general election.

Imasuagbon called on Nigerians to throw their weight behind former vice president Atiku Abubakar, who is running on the ADC platform, as the country continues to wrestle with economic hardship.

Imasuagbon urges the North to reject Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated this in a statement made available to journalists in Benin City, Edo state capital.

Imasuagbon makes the case for Atiku's presidency

Imasuagbon described Atiku as a seasoned and consistent political figure capable of healing Nigeria's deep ethnic and regional divisions.

According to ThisDay, he argued that Atiku is uniquely positioned to unite the country and address poverty and hunger that have persisted across successive administrations.

He said Nigeria's structural problems demanded a transformative leader, and that Atiku fits that description, adding that the former vice president would not let Nigerians down if given the chance to govern.

On policy, Imasuagbon pointed to the reopening of Nigeria's land borders as a central plank of Atiku's economic agenda under the ADC.

The ADC chieftain said the closure of those borders had hurt legitimate traders and driven up food prices, and that restoring cross-border commerce with neighbouring countries could help reduce the cost of goods for ordinary Nigerians.

Fuel subsidy reversal central to Atiku's plan

Beyond border policy, Imasuagbon highlighted what he called a bold commitment in Atiku's economic blueprint: reversing the fuel subsidy removal introduced by the Tinubu administration.

"Beyond trade, Atiku's economic blueprint directly targets the crippling cost-of-living crisis with a bold commitment to reverse the fuel subsidy removal implemented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration," he said.

Imasuagbon framed the subsidy reversal as a direct response to the financial pressure millions of Nigerians face daily, and positioned the ADC as the platform best placed to deliver economic relief ahead of the next election cycle.

Atiku Abubakar was ratified as the ADC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, having resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party earlier that year.

Imasuagbon urges the North to deploy their numerical advantage to back Atiku. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku unveils production subsidy plan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku criticised President Tinubu's economic record, citing rising prices of fuel, food, cement and the dollar under his administration.

The former vice president made the case for his production subsidy proposal, pointing to support from CORAN and US energy policy as backing.

Atiku's statement, signed by aide Phrank Shaibu, was released on September 6, 2026, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng