Lieutenant General Sir Charlie Collins arrived in Maiduguri to assess ongoing defence cooperation between the United Kingdom and the Nigerian Army

British Defence Staff West Africa said the visit reflected continued UK support for Nigeria-led efforts aimed at strengthening security and regional stability

Military officials held high-level engagements that included ceremonial activities and discussions on existing security collaboration

The United Kingdom's Deputy Chief of the Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Sir Charlie Collins, has arrived in Maiduguri, Borno State, as part of efforts to review and strengthen defence cooperation between Britain and Nigeria.

Details of the visit were shared by British Defence Staff West Africa in a statement posted on its official X account on Tuesday, June 23.

UK Deputy Chief of the Defence Staff Sir Charlie Collins arrived in Maiduguri for a high-level defence engagement. Photo: UKArmy

Source: Twitter

The engagement is expected to provide an opportunity for British and Nigerian military officials to assess ongoing collaboration and discuss ways to improve security cooperation.

What does the UK defence visit mean?

According to British military officials, the visit reflects continued support for Nigeria's security initiatives, particularly efforts aimed at tackling terrorism, insurgency and other threats affecting regional stability across West Africa.

British and Nigerian military leaders met in Maiduguri to review areas of mutual defence interest. Photo: UKArmy

Source: Twitter

“Welcome to Nigeria, Lt Gen Sir Charlie Collins KBE DSO, UK Deputy CDS (MSO).

“In Maiduguri with @HQNigerianArmy colleagues, seeing UK-Nigeria defence cooperation first-hand and supporting Nigeria-led efforts to strengthen security and regional stability,” the post read.

Photographs released from the visit showed Collins receiving a ceremonial guard of honour on arrival. Other images captured interactions between senior officers from both countries, including official greetings and the exchange of commemorative plaques.

The visit comes amid growing cooperation between Nigeria and international partners in addressing security challenges, particularly in northern parts of the country where armed groups continue to pose threats to communities.

Borno gov lists 3 secret terrorists hideouts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Babagana Zulum had urged the military high command to launch a fully coordinated offensive across the Lake Chad region to dismantle Boko Haram and ISWAP hideouts.

He delivered the message while hosting the new Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, during a visit to Maiduguri.

Zulum said the current security gains will not hold unless the armed forces confront the entrenched cells around the Lake Chad islands.

Source: Legit.ng