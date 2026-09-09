The UK Military website published clear information on who is barred from enlisting in the British Army

The announcement addresses a specific category of people who are not eligible to join the military

The UK Military's position on this category of applicants is direct and leaves no room for exceptions

The British Army has confirmed that refugees and asylum seekers are not permitted to enlist in its ranks, according to information published on the UK Military's official website.

The guidance, which addresses eligibility requirements for prospective soldiers, is direct in its language.

UK Army lists people who are not allowed to join the British Army. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Ian Forsyth/NurPhoto/ Marco Di Lauro

Source: Getty Images

Who the British Army restriction applies to

Under the heading "I'm a refugee or asylum seeker," the website states plainly:

"Unfortunately, you are not able to join the British Army."

The prohibition covers all individuals currently holding refugee status or undergoing the asylum-seeking process in the United Kingdom. No exceptions or alternative pathways are outlined for this category of applicants on the official platform.

refugee or asylum seeker

The announcement is significant given the number of people in the UK who fall under refugee or asylum seeker status and may have considered military service as a route to integration, employment, or residency.

What the UK Military website says about eligibility

The UK Military website serves as the primary point of reference for anyone exploring a career in the British Army. Its eligibility section outlines various categories of applicants and their respective standing, with the position on refugees and asylum seekers among the most definitive.

For those who do not fall into the prohibited category, the British Army has established separate nationality and residency requirements that prospective recruits must meet before their application can be considered. Refugees and asylum seekers, however, are excluded before reaching that stage of the process entirely.

UK military reveals officers’ salaries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK military has published the daily earnings of senior officers across several ranks.

The figures show that daily pay rises from second lieutenants to majors, with majors earning the highest amount among the ranks listed.

Source: Legit.ng