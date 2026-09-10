T-Pain has filed a fresh lawsuit against Konvict Entertainment, the record label co-founded by American music star Akon, over alleged unpaid royalties

The singer is demanding $489,047, approximately N647 million, claiming the label withheld money from music sales despite a settlement

The latest dispute reportedly centres on more than $1.3 million Konvict received from a distributor for T-Pain’s music

American singer T-Pain has taken legal action against Konvict Entertainment, accusing the record label co-founded by Akon of withholding hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties owed to him, Yahoo News reports.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, T-Pain filed the lawsuit at the Fulton County Superior Court.

T-Pain filed a fresh lawsuit against Konvict Entertainment, co-founded by Akon, over alleged unpaid royalties. Photos: T-Pain/Akon.

Source: Instagram

The singer alleges that Konvict breached both his 2005 recording agreement with the company and a settlement reached between them in 2025.

The money at the centre of T-Pain, Akon's dispute

The latest disagreement reportedly involves more than $1.3 million that Konvict allegedly received from a distributor in late March.

According to T-Pain, the money represented sales from his music generated during the second half of 2025.

He claims $489,047 of the amount is owed to him in royalties.

The singer therefore wants the court to compel Konvict to pay the outstanding sum.

How T-Pain and Konvict's legal battle began

This is not the first time T-Pain and Konvict have found themselves on opposite sides of a courtroom.

In 2018, the singer sued the label over money he claimed was owed to him in connection with his fifth studio album, Oblivion.

He sought at least $400,000 in unpaid advance money, alongside an accounting and payment of royalties under his recording agreement.

The dispute dragged on for years before both sides reached a settlement in 2025.

Under that agreement, Konvict reportedly agreed to pay T-Pain $114,000, covering royalties collected through the end of 2024.

T-Pain now maintains that the latest $1.3 million payment concerns music sales from the latter half of 2025 and was therefore not covered by their previous settlement.

He also told the court that he received separate royalty payments directly from the distributor for Freaknik: The Musical.

The fresh lawsuit could now determine whether the money in dispute falls under the terms of the earlier settlement or remains payable to T-Pain under his recording agreement.

Akon founded the American music label Konvict. Photo: Akon.

Source: Instagram

Akon rates Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Akon declared that Nigerians are the most intelligent people in the world.

However, he noted that this might be debatable, and he stands to be corrected.

Akon also said there might be some bad apples in the country ruining the image of Nigeria by committing different crimes, but that still doesn't change the fact that Nigerians are brilliant people.

Source: Legit.ng