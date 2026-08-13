The Henley Passport Index, now in its 20th year, released its latest 2026 rankings based on IATA data covering 227 global destinations

A small group of passports now grant their holders access to more than 180 countries without a prior visa appointment or embassy visit

Decades of diplomatic relationships separate the top-ranked passports from those that still face heavy travel restrictions worldwide

Singapore, Singapore - Some passports open nearly every border in the world. Others require months of paperwork before their holders can board a single international flight. The gap between them is wider than most people realise.

The Henley Passport Index, which marks its 20th year of tracking global travel freedom in 2026, measures how many of the world's 227 destinations a passport holder can enter without arranging a visa beforehand. The index draws its data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), making it one of the most authoritative rankings of its kind.

Singapore and about seven passports let their holders visit almost the entire world without a visa. Photo credit: @InfoMinZW

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8 countries lead global passport rankings

According to the latest 2026 update, eight countries have pulled so far ahead of the rest that their citizens can now reach more than 180 destinations without setting foot in an embassy. These nations have spent decades cultivating diplomatic relationships with countries across every continent, and those efforts show directly in what their passports allow.

The rankings reflect a deeper pattern: countries with strong economies, stable governance, and broad international alliances consistently outperform those without. Citizens of these top-ranked nations can fly to destinations across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas with little more than a valid passport and a boarding pass.

Passport power shapes global travel

For most holders of weaker passports, the experience of international travel begins long before the airport. Visa applications, financial documentation, appointment slots, and waiting periods are standard for citizens of many African, Asian, and South American countries, even for short trips.

The Henley index puts a number on that inequality. A score of 180 or above means a passport holder faces almost no friction at borders worldwide. For comparison, many African passports still grant access to fewer than 50 destinations without a visa, according to Henley's historical data.

The 2026 index also highlights that passport strength is not fixed. Countries have moved up and down the rankings over the years as diplomatic ties shift, bilateral visa agreements are signed or suspended, and political relationships evolve. The data serves as a live record of how global diplomacy translates into everyday travel freedom for ordinary citizens.

Here are eight passports, in no particular order, that allow their holders to travel to almost every part of the world without a visa, along with what makes each one unique.

1) Powerful passports: Japan

Japan sits in a three-way tie for second place, and its passport carries a particularly interesting recent win. Japan, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates tied for second place with visa-free access to 188 destinations, compared to Singapore's 192. That single-digit gap from the top spot barely registers in day-to-day travel.

What's more notable is a diplomatic reversal that had been years in the making. Japan notably regained visa-free access to China in 2025 for the first time since the pandemic, a significant diplomatic development. Combined with long-standing access across Europe, Latin America, and most of Asia, the passport remains one of the most frictionless travel documents on earth.

2) Strongest passport: Singapore

Singapore holds the top spot on the 2026 Henley Passport Index, and it isn't particularly close. The world's most powerful passport of July 2026 is Singapore's, which lets its holders breeze visa-free into 192 destinations worldwide, 70 more than was possible in 2006. That kind of steady, decades-long climb rarely happens by accident.

Read a tweet below showing that Singapore holds the world’s most powerful passport.

It reflects years of careful trade diplomacy and reciprocal agreements that most travellers never see. Singapore clung to the number one spot for the second year in a row despite growing competition from Asian neighbours and a cluster of European countries nipping at its heels. For a small city-state with limited natural resources, its passport has become one of its most valuable exports of soft power.

3) United Arab Emirates (UAE)

No passport in the history of the index has moved as dramatically as the UAE's, and the July 2026 update only confirms the trend. The biggest climber of the past 20 years is the United Arab Emirates, which now ranks second, having climbed 60 places in that time and with access to 153 more destinations. Last year, the UAE was in 10th place, and the change means that the country has overtaken the UK, which is down in sixth. That's an extraordinary shift for a country that was barely on the mobility map two decades ago.

The climb has been driven by consistent diplomatic outreach rather than a single breakthrough deal. Still, there's a notable gap in the story. The UAE has the strongest passport outside of East or Southeast Asia, though with a notable caveat: Emiratis lack visa-free access to the United States, unlike their peers in Singapore, Japan, or South Korea. Even the fastest risers have a few doors still waiting to open.

View the X post below confirming that the UAE is among the countries with the world’s strongest passports:

4) Global travel: South Korea

South Korea shares that same second-place tier with Japan and the UAE, holding steady at 188 visa-free destinations. What separates its story is the pace of change behind the number rather than the number itself. 20 years ago, South Korea sat well outside the top tier, and its climb has been gradual rather than sudden.

South Korea's rise up the passport rankings reflects its expanding network of bilateral agreements, particularly with Latin American and African nations over the past decade. Few countries have been as consistent in quietly negotiating new access year after year. The result is a passport that now rivals some of Europe's oldest diplomatic powerhouses.

5) United Kingdom (UK)

The UK's story this year is less about a triumphant climb and more about a steady, well-documented slide. Hungary, Poland, United Kingdom: these countries have visa-free access to 184 destinations. That places Britain in sixth, a position that would have seemed unlikely twenty years ago when the passport sat near the very top of the index.

Part of what softens the fall for British travellers is a quieter arrangement most people forget about. The UK passport has Ireland CTA access, meaning free movement between the two nations regardless of where the rest of the ranking settles. Beyond that special case, though, the broader trend has been one of gradual decline relative to faster-moving Asian and Gulf passports rather than any single dramatic loss.

6) Strong passport: Switzerland

Switzerland's ranking stands out for a reason that has nothing to do with the European Union. Switzerland's position is worth noting precisely because it isn't an EU member, yet it still ranks among the world's strongest passports. Austria, Greece, Malta, Portugal, and Switzerland sit at fifth place, with 185 destinations.

That's a meaningful achievement for a country that operates outside the bloc's collective bargaining power. Switzerland has instead relied on its own network of bilateral treaties, built on a long tradition of neutrality and financial stability that other nations have consistently wanted to maintain good relations with. The passport is proof that EU membership helps, but it isn't strictly required to sit near the top of global mobility.

7) Powerful passport: Germany

Germany represents one of the largest groupings in the entire index, and that's precisely what makes its position interesting. The No. 4 spot for July 2026 is shared by Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway and Spain, all with a score of 186. Eleven countries sharing one rank is a reminder that passport power in Europe rarely belongs to a single nation.

Decades of coordinated EU foreign policy mean that when one member state secures visa-free access to a new destination, others in the bloc often follow within a year or two, keeping the whole group clustered near the top. Germany's passport benefits directly from this collective momentum rather than any solo diplomatic push. For German travellers, the practical result is nearly identical to holding a Singaporean or Japanese passport, just with slightly fewer destinations on the list.

8) Passport rankings: Sweden gains ground

Sweden has quietly moved into its own tier this year, separating itself from the large European cluster just below. Sweden came in third place, with access to 187 countries. That single-country ranking is unusual in an index where European nations typically travel in packs of five, eight, or even eleven.

The move up reflects Sweden's long-running membership in both the EU and Schengen area, paired with a steady record of bilateral visa waivers negotiated outside the bloc. It's a modest one-country jump on paper, yet it says something about how tightly bunched the world's strongest passports have become. A single visa agreement can now be enough to separate one nation from an entire group of peers.

What connects all eight is that none of this happened by chance. Each ranking reflects years, and sometimes decades, of trade relationships, security cooperation and diplomatic trust built between governments long before any traveller arrives at an airport gate.

Read more on visa applications

South Sudan releases official visa fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Republic of South Sudan released the official visa fees Nigerians must pay when applying for a visa to the country.

The report explained that the visa fee depends on the type of visa and its validity period. According to the South Sudan government, applicants can choose between a single-entry visa and a multiple-entry visa with different validity periods, each with its own official fee.

Source: Legit.ng