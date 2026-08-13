Al-Hilal made a verbal offer of €130 million for Victor Osimhen through an intermediary, according to Sky Germany

Galatasaray are reportedly unwilling to negotiate at this stage despite the Saudi club's significant approach

Several top European clubs including Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester United have also been chasing the Nigerian striker

Galatasaray have made it clear they are not open to selling Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen this transfer window, even after Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal tabled a huge verbal offer.

Osimhen initially moved to Galatasaray on loan before the club made the deal permanent last summer, a decision that has clearly not reduced the level of interest from clubs across Europe and the Middle East.

Galatasaray refuses negotiation for Osimhen despite verbal offer from Al-Hilal. Photo by Burak Basturk.

Source: Getty Images

The Saudi club had previously tried to sign Osimhen last summer but lost out when Galatasaray secured his permanent transfer. Their renewed pursuit comes after Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez joined Trabzonspor on a season-long loan, leaving a gap in their attacking options.

Al-Hilal are not alone in their admiration for the Nigerian international. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid from Spain, alongside English Premier League clubs Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, have all been linked with the striker in recent months.

Galatasaray unwilling to negotiate

Sky Germany reported that Al-Hilal communicated the offer of €130 million through an intermediary, with the figure close to what Galatasaray considered fair value for the forward. Despite this, the Turkish champions have shown no willingness to enter negotiations at this stage.

With the transfer speculation continuing to swirl around their prized asset, Galatasaray are focused on the start of domestic action. The Turkish Super League season gets underway on Friday, with the club facing newly promoted side Corum FK at Rams Park in Istanbul.

Galatasaray closes door on European clubs

Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray closed the door on European clubs who have expressed interest in Victor Osimhen this summer.

The Turkish Super League champions have reportedly received an offer of about €125 million from a European club, but swiftly rejected it.

Source: Legit.ng