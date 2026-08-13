Accord Party and ADC alleged that security agencies are planning to arrest key opposition figures before the August 15, 2026, Osun governorship election

Governor Ademola Adeleke's campaign council claimed more than 60 party members were transferred to Abuja and Nasarawa prisons without charges

The ADC said it received credible reports of plans to arrest its National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, in the days leading up to the poll

Multiple opposition parties and political leaders in Osun State have alleged that security agencies are plotting to arrest their key officials and disrupt their campaigns ahead of the August 15, 2026, governorship election.

The allegations, made separately by the Accord Party and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), paint a picture of escalating pre-election tensions in the state, with each party accusing pro-APC interests and the police of coordinating moves to weaken rival structures before polling day.

APC accused of plotting to arrest opposition leaders Photo Credit: @ADCNig, @AAdeleke_01, @OyebamijiBola

Source: Twitter

Accord Party and the Imole campaign council

Governor Ademola Adeleke and his campaign body, the Imole Campaign Council (TICC), have raised the loudest alarm. Spokespersons including Kolapo Alimi, Pelumi Olajengbesi, and Lere Oyewumi have all echoed claims that over 60 Accord members were transferred to prisons in Abuja and Nasarawa without charges, as part of a deliberate strategy to remove party loyalists from circulation before the election.

One specific allegation involves a plot to detain about 46 Accord stalwarts, including Energy Commissioner Ademola Adeyemo and several others from the Ikire and Irewole areas, on what the party described as trumped-up charges. The campaign said the plan was to move these individuals out of the state so they could not participate in election activities.

Adeleke went further, accusing unnamed APC-linked groups of an "active plot to kill and maim" Accord supporters, describing the situation as an "active progression towards genocide." He cited reported killings and injuries of party members by alleged APC-backed thugs and accused the police of failing to act on those incidents. The campaign also alleged that the police colluded with APC Campaign Director-General Wole Oke in constructing a false assassination plot narrative.

Osun House of Assembly Speaker Adewale Egbedun

Speaker Adewale Egbedun, who is aligned with the Accord Party, alleged separately that the Osun Commissioner of Police was plotting to implicate and detain him ahead of the election. He said he received intelligence showing that officers were strategising against him, and he linked the threat to the broader wave of arrests that followed the detention of the State's Secretary to the State Government.

See his full statement on X here:

African Democratic Congress (ADC)

The ADC, through its National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi, said it had received credible reports that security agencies were planning to arrest its National Secretary, former Osun Governor Rauf Aregbesola, in the days before the election. The party described the alleged plan as part of a wider pattern of institutional harassment designed to disrupt ADC's coordination and intimidate opposition figures.

All three sets of allegations are partisan claims made in a contested political environment. The APC has separately accused Accord of violence against its members, including an alleged assassination attempt on its campaign DG. Independent verification of the specific "plots" described by each party remains limited.

See ADC's statement on X here:

Accord national chairman dumps Adeleke for Oyebamiji

Legit.ng earlier reported that Accord Party's Prof. Christopher Imumolen publicly withdrew support for Governor Adeleke at the APC mega rally in Osun State.

Imumolen swapped his yellow Accord Party cap for an APC cap at the rally, drawing a visible reaction from the crowd.

Senate President Akpabio, Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu, and several APC heavyweights attended the rally days before the August 15 election.

Source: Legit.ng