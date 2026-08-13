Breaking: Queen Goni Soba Sulu-Gambari of Ilorin is Dead, “Deeply Saddened”
- Former Senate President Bukola Saraki took to Facebook on Thursday, August 13, to mourn the death of Queen Goni Soba Sulu-Gambari
- Saraki described the late queen as someone who held an important place in the history of the Ilorin emirate's royal institution
- The former Kwara state governor also extended his condolences to Emir Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari and the entire Sulu-Gambari royal family
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Ilorin, Kwara state - Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has publicly mourned the passing of Queen Goni Soba Sulu-Gambari, calling her death a profound loss to the Ilorin emirate and its royal institution.
Legit.ng reports that Saraki shared the condolence message on his Facebook page on Thursday, August 13, 2026, addressing his sympathies to the incumbent Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, Prince Modibbo Sulu-Gambari, and the broader Sulu-Gambari royal family.
Saraki's Tribute to the Late Queen
The former Kwara state governor described the late queen as a figure of historical significance within the royal family and the wider traditional institution of Ilorin.
"Her Highness occupied an important place in the history of our royal family and traditional institution, and her passing is a profound loss to us all," Saraki wrote.
He offered Islamic prayers for the deceased, asking for God's forgiveness and mercy, and requesting that she be granted paradise, with her grave made a place of peace and light.
Ilorin: Prayers for emir and royal family
Beyond his tribute to the late queen, Saraki also prayed for those she left behind, asking that the Emir and members of the royal household find the strength to cope with their grief.
"May Allah (SWT) grant His Royal Highness, the Emir of Ilorin, the entire Sulu-Gambari Royal Family and all of us in the Ilorin emirate the strength and fortitude to bear this loss," he added, closing the message with "Ameen."
The Ilorin emirate, one of the most prominent traditional institutions in Kwara state, has long held cultural and political significance in the North Central region of Nigeria. The passing of a member of its royal household marks a moment of mourning for the emirate's people and leadership.
Read Senator Saraki's full post on the late queen here.
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Saraki, others mourn Yar'Adua
Earlier, Legit.ng reported Saraki eulogised former Nigerian President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua years after his death.
In a statement to mark his 15 years remembrance, Saraki described the former president as one of Nigeria’s finest, stating that Yar’Adua “led with conviction, not commotion”.
In the same vein, former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, in a heartfelt tribute, referred to Yar’Adua as a patriot and a visionary who dedicated his life to public service, promoting inclusive government and national unity.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.