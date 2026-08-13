Qatar, Japan, and North Korea are among 10 countries with some of the world's most restrictive citizenship rules for foreigners

Several of the countries listed combine lengthy residency periods with strict language, cultural, and integration requirements

Some nations go further by limiting dual nationality or giving authorities wide powers to reject even qualified applicants

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Obtaining citizenship in a second country remains out of reach for many people, not because they lack eligibility on paper, but because of how tightly some governments control the process.

Across the globe, a number of countries have built naturalisation systems that are either highly selective, deeply bureaucratic, or simply closed to most foreigners.

The harsh reality of citizenship in Qatar, Japan, and North Korea. Photo credit: HOLLIE ADAMS/Ali AlOmar/Denny Fachrul Rozzy

Source: Getty Images

Citizenship: Countries with longest and hardest routes

As reported by Vanguard, Qatar stands out for requiring foreign applicants to have lived in the country for at least 25 years before they can even be considered for naturalisation.

Applicants must also demonstrate Arabic proficiency and a clean record, yet even fulfilling all these conditions does not secure an outcome, as final approval rests entirely with the authorities.

Liechtenstein imposes a similarly prolonged timeline, where naturalisation can take decades, and applicants must pass through both local and national approval stages in the small European principality.

Bhutan's approach prioritises cultural preservation. Foreign nationals face demanding residency and integration requirements, and government scrutiny plays a central role in any final decision.

Kuwait's nationality framework is restricted to specific categories of applicants and has contributed to a large stateless population within its borders.

Switzerland operates a layered system, combining federal requirements with assessments at cantonal and municipal levels. Foreign residents typically need around 10 years of continuous residence, alongside proof of language ability and integration.

Countries with unique or highly restrictive systems

Vatican City does not follow a conventional residency-to-citizenship model at all. Citizenship there is tied to roles within the Holy See and lapses once that function ends.

Saudi Arabia grants citizenship far more readily through family heritage than through naturalisation. A limited pathway exists for highly skilled professionals and exceptional talent, but decisions remain heavily at the government's discretion.

China rarely grants citizenship to foreign nationals and does not generally recognise dual nationality.

Applicants usually need Chinese family connections or another legally accepted basis to even submit a claim, with approvals described as uncommon.

North Korea offers no transparent or widely accessible naturalisation route. Citizenship is determined primarily by birth and state classification, leaving foreign nationals with almost no practical path to acquiring it.

Japan has a formal process, requiring at least five years of continuous residence, financial stability, and evidence of good conduct.

However, Japan also generally requires applicants to renounce their existing nationality upon naturalisation, making the process especially difficult for those who wish to hold citizenship in more than one country.

Countries with tough citizenship rules: Why many struggle to become nationals. Photo credit: AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS

Source: Getty Images

Kuwait revokes citizenship of 30 People

Recall that Kuwait published two government decrees in its Official Gazette on August 13, 2026, withdrawing citizenship from six people.

A separate Supreme Committee decision declared the citizenship of 24 others lost under Article 11 of the Kuwaiti Nationality Law.

The decrees were signed at Al-Seif Palace following approval by the Council of Ministers and proposed by the Minister of Interior.

Finland to introduce citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Finland's parliament approved changes to the Citizenship Act, with stricter requirements taking effect from March 1, 2027.

Applicants aged 18 to 64 will be required to pass a new citizenship test covering Finnish history, law, culture, and equality.

Certain groups of foreigners applying for Finnish citizenship may be exempted from the new requirement under specific conditions.

Source: Legit.ng