Canada's immigration authority has announced sweeping reforms to its International Student Programme

The reforms include stricter financial requirements, mandatory verification of acceptance letters, and the end of the Student Direct Stream

New data from IRCC shows a dramatic shift in student arrival numbers between early 2024 and the same period in 2026

Canada's immigration authority has published new data showing the scale of change brought about by its ongoing overhaul of the International Student Programme, with arrival figures dropping sharply compared to two years ago.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) shared the update on 6 August 2026, revealing the data of international students entering into the country.

Canada shares an update concerning the international student programme reform. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Canada shares update on International Student programme

According to IRCC, the number of new international student arrivals recorded between January and May 2026 was 83% lower than during the same five-month window in 2024. The figures reflect a series of deliberate policy decisions that the federal government began rolling out in 2023.

The reforms introduced since 2023 target the integrity and long-term sustainability of the programme. Key changes include a reduction in overall student intake volumes, the introduction of mandatory verification for every letter of acceptance submitted as part of a visa application, and higher financial thresholds that students must meet before being approved to study in the country.

Canada also brought an end to the Student Direct Stream, a fast-track application route that had been available to students from select countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, India, and the Philippines, among others.

The government framed the reforms as necessary steps to address vulnerabilities in the system, including concerns around fraudulent acceptance letters and applicants who used student visas as a pathway to residency without genuine academic intent.

What the drop means for African students

For prospective students from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and other African countries, the changes represent a significantly tighter path to studying in Canada. The end of the Student Direct Stream alone removed one of the more accessible application routes that many African applicants had relied on for faster processing.

See the IRCC post that revealed the new figures below:

Canada unveils ways foreigners can become citizens

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Canada announced seven distinct pathways to citizenship, covering everything from birth on Canadian soil to special provisions for stateless persons.

Immigrants who are permanent residents can pursue citizenship through naturalisation, but must meet a strict physical presence needed.

Source: Legit.ng