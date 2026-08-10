Chad is planning to scrap entry visas for all Africans by January 1, 2027, including Nigerians, setting the stage for easy travel

Six African countries already offer broad visa-free access to Nigerians and fellow citizens across the continent

Easier travel could boost tourism, trade, and regional integration across the continent and enhance the AfCTA arrangement

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Cross-border travel in Africa could be entering a new era as more countries move to scrap visa requirements for fellow Africans.

The latest country to join the push is Chad, which has announced plans to remove entry visa requirements for all African nationals from January 1, 2027.

The move is expected to make travel easier for millions of Africans while supporting tourism, trade, investment and greater regional integration, according to a report by BusinessDay.

See the six African countries willing to welcome Nigerians without visas. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Here are six African countries known for offering broad visa-free access to African nationals:

1. Rwanda

Rwanda has positioned itself as one of Africa’s strongest advocates of easier movement across the continent.

The country allows citizens of African Union member states to enter without obtaining a visa in advance, helping to encourage tourism, business travel and regional integration.

Its policy has also strengthened Rwanda’s reputation as one of Africa’s most accessible destinations for fellow Africans.

2. Kenya

Kenya has taken significant steps towards making travel easier for Africans.

The East African country has pursued visa-free entry for citizens of African countries as part of efforts to boost tourism, trade and people-to-people connections.

For Nigerians and other Africans, the policy makes it easier to visit Kenya for business, leisure and other short-term purposes.

3. The Gambia

The Gambia has long maintained relatively open entry arrangements for citizens of several African countries.

Its position as a popular West African tourism destination has made easier movement across its borders particularly important to the country's tourism and hospitality industries.

The policy also supports stronger connections among West African nations.

4. Seychelles

Seychelles stands out as one of Africa's most open destinations because it operates a visa-free entry policy for visitors.

Instead of requiring traditional visas, travellers are subject to entry and immigration requirements, including documentation and accommodation arrangements.

For African tourists, the policy removes one of the biggest hurdles associated with international travel.

5. Benin

Benin has also embraced easier movement for Africans, reflecting the country's broader commitment to regional integration.

As a West African nation, its relatively open approach to fellow Africans supports cross-border commerce and movement within a region where informal trade plays a major economic role.

The policy is particularly significant for neighbouring countries whose citizens frequently cross borders for business and family reasons.

6. Chad

Chad is set to become one of the latest African countries to adopt a blanket visa-free policy for Africans.

President Mahamat Idriss Déby announced that the country would eliminate entry visa requirements for all African nationals from January 1, 2027.

The decision is particularly significant because of Chad's strategic location. The landlocked country shares borders with six nations and sits at a crossroads linking North, West, Central and East Africa.

According to the Chadian government, removing visa barriers will facilitate the movement of people and goods while potentially boosting tourism, business and investment.

Chad: A major step towards an open Africa

Chad's decision reflects a much bigger push to make it easier to move to Africa.

The African Union's Agenda 2063 and the African Continental Free Trade Area both seek to reduce barriers to the movement of people, goods and services across the continent.

Easier visa rules could also encourage more Africans to travel within Africa rather than facing lengthy and expensive visa application processes to visit neighbouring countries.

Here are six African countries offering visa-free access to Nigerians. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

For Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, such policies could create new opportunities for entrepreneurs, tourists, students and businesses seeking to expand across the continent.

The bigger ambition is clear: an Africa where borders remain politically important but are no longer unnecessary obstacles to trade, tourism and people-to-people connections.

African countries with highest visa-free access

Legit.ng earlier highlighted African countries with the highest visa-free access in 2026 and detailed how these passports facilitate easier travel across the continent.

With this, citizens can traverse borders with minimal paperwork, embodying the spirit of unity and regional integration that many African nations are striving for.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng