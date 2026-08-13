Police have said they are investigating 30 political killings in Osun State ahead of Saturday's governorship election

A 12-year-old boy was shot during an APC campaign procession in Ilesa, raising fresh fears about election-day violence

A senator was caught on video allegedly urging supporters to attack Accord Party members, though he denied the claim

Saturday's governorship election in Osun State is drawing serious concern from observers and residents alike, as a string of violent incidents and inflammatory remarks cast a long shadow over the credibility and safety of the poll.

Political actions between the ruling and opposition leaders in the state have been major statements that could be categorised as incitement ahead of the poll.

Five indicators that the Osun governorship election may not be peaceful Photo Credit: @OyebamijiBola, @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

30 political killings under police investigation

The most alarming indicator is the scale of pre-election bloodshed. Police are currently investigating 30 politically motivated killings recorded in the state ahead of the election.

That figure alone points to a deliberate effort to intimidate voters, suppress turnout, and let armed force decide the outcome rather than ballots. It also signals that rival political interests are willing to resort to lethal means to gain an upper hand.

APC member shot in Osogbo

Earlier in May, the political temperature in the state rose sharply after a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Taofeek Mustapha, was shot by suspected political thugs in Oluode-Aranyin, Osogbo.

Mustapha survived the attack but said the assailants singled him out because he was wearing a fez cap associated with the APC candidate. The incident deepened unease between rival political camps already clashing across the state.

12-year-old boy shot during APC campaign in Ilesa

Tension boiled over in Ilesa after shots fired during an APC campaign procession struck a 12-year-old boy, Tobi Ilesanmi, while he was sitting inside his mother's shop.

Eyewitnesses said the shots were directed at a group of APC supporters taking part in the procession, and several party members were also wounded. The attack sent protesters onto the streets and sharpened fears about what could happen on election day itself.

Senator Fadahunsi accused of inciting violence

A sitting APC senator representing one of Osun State's senatorial districts sparked outrage after a video circulated online appearing to show him urging supporters to kill members of the Accord Party ahead of the election. Afrobeat star David Adeleke, known widely as Davido, amplified the clip on social media and provided an English translation of the remarks.

The senator denied the interpretation, insisting the video was edited and that he had only asked supporters to "kill" Accord members with their votes at the polls.

Governor Adeleke's warning of 1983-Style crisis

Governor Ademola Adeleke added a chilling note to the pre-election atmosphere with a public warning directed at those he suggested might attempt to manipulate the result. "If anybody tries to do otherwise, the political crisis of 1983, when some people tried to rig Michael Ajasin out of power in Ondo State, may repeat itself," he said.

The reference to one of Nigeria's most violent electoral periods underscored just how fragile the situation in Osun has become as voters prepare to head to the polls.

Accord national chairman dumps Adeleke for Oyebamiji

Legit.ng earlier reported that Accord Party's Prof. Christopher Imumolen publicly withdrew support for Governor Adeleke at the APC mega rally in Osun State

Imumolen swapped his yellow Accord Party cap for an APC cap at the rally, drawing a visible reaction from the crowd

Senate President Akpabio, Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu, and several APC heavyweights attended the rally days before the August 15 election

Source: Legit.ng