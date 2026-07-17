South Sudan has released the official visa fees that Nigerians must pay when applying for single-entry and multiple-entry visas

The visa fee for Nigerians depends on the type of visa and how long the applicant wants it to remain valid

This report explains the official South Sudan visa fees for Nigerians and the available visa options for travellers

The Republic of South Sudan has announced the visa fees that Nigerians who wish to visit or travel to the country are required to pay before they are granted entry.

The amount, however, varies depending on the type of visa an applicant is applying for.

South Sudan releases official visa fees for Nigerians, mentions entry options. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/NurPhoto/PeterPencil/Tamer Soliman

Source: Getty Images

South Sudan publishes visa fees for Nigerians

For example, the amount a person pays for a single-entry visa is different from the fee charged for a multiple-entry visa.

The visa fee also varies depending on the duration for which the applicant wants the visa to remain valid.

South Sudan cost for Nigerians

Below are the visa fees Nigerians may be required to pay when applying for a South Sudan visa.

Single-entry visa:

Cost: USD 100 (N137,990)

Multiple-entry visa (3-month validity):

Cost: USD 200 (N275,980)

Multiple-entry visa (6-month validity):

Cost: USD 350 (N482,965)

The visa fees for citizens of other African countries and countries from other continents can also be found on the official South Sudan government website.

Germany explains 4 visa types, financial requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany explained the requirements for four major visa categories, including the minimum bank balance or salary applicants must have to qualify in 2026.

The report highlighted that while some visa categories, such as the study visa, require applicants to show proof of sufficient funds in their bank account, others, including certain work visas, require applicants to meet a specified minimum annual salary.

Source: Legit.ng