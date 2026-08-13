An Accord Party chieftain in Lagos, Israel Jagunmolu, said Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke faces defeat at the polls or in court ahead of the governorship election

Jagunmolu based his prediction on the position of Professor Chris Imumolen, whom he described as the factional national chairman of the Accord Party

The Accord Party leadership dispute has moved from the Court of Appeal to the Federal High Court in Abuja, with a judgment expected soon

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - Israel Jagunmolu, a chieftain of the Accord Party in Lagos state, has declared that Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke will not retain his seat in the forthcoming governorship election, warning that defeat awaits him either at the ballot box or through the courts.

As reported on Tuesday, August 11, by Vanguard, Jagunmolu tied his prediction to the position of Professor Chris Imumolen, whom he identified as the factional National Chairman of the Accord Party.

An Accord Party chieftain predicts that Governor Ademola Adeleke will lose the 2026 Osun governorship election. Photo credit: @aadeleke_01

Source: Instagram

He said Imumolen remains firmly convinced that Adeleke will not secure victory, and argued that even a win at the polls would not shield the governor from the legal battles surrounding the party's leadership.

"Adeleke will lose at the polls. And if, against all expectations, he wins, the Accord leadership case will ultimately defeat him in court," Jagunmolu quoted Imumolen as saying.

Accord Party leadership dispute

At the centre of the controversy is an internal leadership crisis within the Accord Party, which has produced rival factions each claiming authority over the party's structure and political mandate. Jagunmolu said the matter has progressed through the Court of Appeal and is now before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

He quoted Imumolen expressing confidence that a ruling in his faction's favour was imminent.

"We are expecting victory in the judgment very soon," the Accord chieftain said, citing Imumolen directly.

Jagunmolu argued that the outcome of the court proceedings could carry significant consequences for the political contest in Osun, and that Adeleke's position was vulnerable on two fronts. He urged voters in the state to weigh both the legal and political dimensions of the election before casting their ballots.

Implications for Osun election 2026

However, Jagunmolu did not explain how a court ruling on the Accord Party's internal leadership dispute would directly affect Adeleke's candidacy or nullify an electoral victory.

Per PM News, Jagunmolu stated that the Imumolen-led faction believes the judicial process will validate its claim as the legitimate leadership of the Accord Party, and that the unfolding political contest in Osun will ultimately be settled through a combination of the electoral process and court decisions.

The Osun governorship election is expected to be competitive, with the incumbent seeking to hold on to power amid a surge in political activity ahead of the poll.

Read the Independent National Electoral Commission’s post on X below concerning the 2026 Osun governorship election.

Read more Osun state news

Holiday declared in Osun

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Adeleke approved a work-free day for all categories of public servants in the state to allow them collect their permanent voter cards (PVCs).

The head of service, Elder Ayanleye Aina, conveyed the directive through a circular addressed to the entire public service.

Aina stated that the approval was granted to enable workers to fulfil their civic duty ahead of the August 2026 election and future polls in the state.

Source: Legit.ng