China to Ban Foreign Nationals Who Lie on Visa Applications for Up to 5 Years

China's State Council published new entry and exit regulations on July 31, 2026, signed by Premier Li Qiang and set to take effect on September 15, 2026

Decree No. 841 introduces a mechanism allowing authorities to bar foreign travellers from entering China for one to five years over false information

The rules cover visa applications at embassies and consulates as well as declarations made at Chinese border checkpoints on arrival

China is introducing a formal entry ban of between one and five years for foreign nationals who provide false information during visa applications or at border checkpoints, under new regulations that take effect on September 15, 2026.

The State Council published Decree No. 841 on July 31, 2026, after Premier Li Qiang signed it on July 22.

China entry ban targets foreign nationals who submit false visa documents. Photo credit: Tingshu Wangg - Pool/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Article 5 of the decree authorises visa-issuing authorities and immigration officials to impose the ban on any foreign national found to have submitted false documents or made misleading statements while seeking a Chinese visa or seeking entry at a Chinese border post.

What triggers a ban

According to Visa News, the ban is not automatic. Authorities have discretion over whether to impose one and how long it should last within the one-to-five-year range. No published scale links specific offences to specific durations.

The regulations cover applications processed through Chinese embassies, consulates and visa application centres abroad, as well as declarations made during immigration checks at airports, seaports and land border crossings. Crucially, the wording is broad enough to apply to travellers on visa-free programmes and visa-exempt transit arrangements, not only those holding a valid visa.

Examples of conduct likely to attract scrutiny include fabricated invitation letters, falsified bank statements, entirely fictitious travel itineraries, concealment of a previous stay in China, and misrepresenting a business trip as tourism. Ordinary changes of hotel or flight after a visa has already been issued are not automatically treated as fraud, though travellers may be asked to explain such changes and provide updated documentation.

Fines for invitation letter providers and agents

The decree extends responsibility beyond the traveller. Any individual who provides a foreign national with a false invitation letter or fraudulent supporting documents risks a fine of between 5,000 and 10,000 yuan. Companies and organisations face fines of between 10,000 and 50,000 yuan, with any profit obtained through the violation also subject to confiscation.

Immigration consultants and visa agents operating inside China are prohibited from supplying false documents, helping clients prepare them, or advertising their services through misleading claims.

A new penalty, not a new rule

Chinese law has long allowed visas to be refused and entry to be denied where fraudulent means were used. China's existing Exit and Entry Administration Law already contained those provisions.

The change taking effect in September is the explicit codification of a multi-year entry ban as a specific consequence, giving authorities a named and enforceable penalty to apply in place of a case-by-case refusal alone.

Immigration officials impose bans lasting one to five years for false border declarations. Photo credit: Ng Han Guan-Pool/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How to apply for a Chinese visa in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians planning to travel to China for business, tourism, study or other approved purposes can now complete much of the visa application process online before visiting the Chinese Visa Application Centre for biometric enrolment and payment.

The Chinese Visa Application Centre in Lagos has outlined the official steps applicants must follow to successfully obtain a Chinese visa, from creating an online account to collecting their passport after processing.

Source: Legit.ng