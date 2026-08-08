New Zealand offers over 10 different work visas, each with distinct requirements depending on your job, skill level, and purpose of visit

Some New Zealand work visas require a job offer before applying, while others allow you to work in almost any role without one

Applicants can stay in New Zealand for as little as 7 months or as long as 5 years, depending on the visa category they qualify for

New Zealand's immigration system provides a range of work visa options for foreigners looking to live and earn in the country, with conditions varying based on the nature of employment, skill level, and personal circumstances.

Some visas require a confirmed job offer before an application can be submitted, while others give holders the freedom to work in virtually any role, anywhere in the country. Regardless of category, what a visa holder can legally do is always set out in their visa conditions.

New Zealand releases categories of work visas for Nigerians Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Accredited employer work visa (AEWV)

The AEWV is for applicants who already have a job offer from a New Zealand employer that holds accredited status. The employer must provide the applicant with a link to the online application form. Successful applicants can stay for between 7 months and 5 years, depending on their job, pay, skill level, and when they applied.

Domestic staff of a diplomat work visa

This visa covers domestic workers employed by diplomatic, consular, or official staff stationed in New Zealand. Both the employer and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade must support the application.

Entertainers work visa

Film, video, and production workers with specialist skills not available locally can apply for this visa to take up work in New Zealand's entertainment industry.

Fishing crew work visa

This permit allows the holder to work as crew on a fishing vessel operating in New Zealand waters for up to 12 months.

Partner of a New Zealander work visa

Foreign nationals whose partner is either a New Zealand citizen or holds a resident visa can apply for this visa to work in the country.

Student and trainee work visa

Designed for students and trainees seeking hands-on work experience in their field, this visa covers a broad range of disciplines, including medical and dental training, religious traineeship, and apprentice jockeys.

Recognised Seasonal Employer Limited Visa

This short-term visa allows workers to enter New Zealand for seasonal roles in the horticulture and viticulture sectors. A job offer from a Recognised Seasonal Employer is required before applying.

Work exchange scheme work visa

Applicants accepted into an approved work exchange programme can use this visa to carry out their exchange placement in New Zealand.

Post-study work visa

Graduates who completed their studies in New Zealand can apply for this visa to remain in the country and work for up to three years, with the duration tied to the qualification obtained.

Business investor work visa

Entrepreneurs who want to invest in and operate a New Zealand business can apply for this visa. A minimum investment of NZD $1 million in an established New Zealand business is required.

How to travel to New Zealand in 2026 Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Canada explains how to avoid being scammed

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Canadian government has warned the public that no individual or organisation can guarantee approval of a Canadian visa or Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA), and that anyone making such a claim is running a scam.

The government said scammers are approaching people through multiple channels, including emails, phone calls, and text messages, all promising to secure immigration documents that they have no authority to deliver.

Source: Legit.ng