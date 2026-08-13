A total of 14 candidates are contesting the 2026 Osun State governorship election, with only one woman among them

The candidates represent various political parties and bring a mix of educational backgrounds to the race

The youngest candidate on the ballot is 39 years old, while the oldest is 65, reflecting a wide generational spread

The 2026 Osun State governorship race has a total of 14 candidates seeking to lead the state, representing a range of political parties, educational qualifications and age groups.

Of the 14 contestants, 13 are men and one is a woman. No candidate with a disability is among those cleared to contest the election.

Osun 2026 election showcases 14 candidates competing with diverse qualifications and party affiliations. Photo credit: GovAAdeleke/x

Source: Twitter

Osun 2026 candidates and their credentials

Below is a breakdown of five of the declared candidates, including their ages, qualifications and party affiliations:

1. Ademola Adeleke Jackson — Age: 65 | Party: APM | Qualifications: SSCE, BSc

2. Salaam Najeem Folasayo — Age: 60 | Qualifications: FSLC, SSCE, M.Sc

3. Oyebamiji Bola — Age: 60 | Qualifications: FSLC, SSCE, HND

4. Esan Olajide — Age: 39 | Qualifications: FSLC, SSCE, BSc

5. Olanrewaju Farinloye — Age: 40 | Qualifications: GCSE, CCECS

The candidates range in age from 39 to 65, and their academic backgrounds span ordinary school certificates to postgraduate degrees, pointing to a varied field of contenders.

What voters should know before election day

In the weeks leading up to the election, voters across Osun State are expected to be exposed to campaign messages, debates and policy promises from the contesting parties. Understanding who is on the ballot remains an important starting point for residents aiming to make an informed choice.

The full list of 14 candidates covers multiple political parties, and Osun residents are encouraged to review each candidate's background and platform before casting their vote.

Voters prepare for campaign debates and promises as the 2026 contest unfolds. Photo credit: GovAAdeleke/x

Source: Instagram

Primate Ayodele releases prophecy on winner

Legit.ng earlier reported that the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has issued strong prophetic warnings to Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, and security officials ahead of the Osun governorship election 2026.

Legit.ng reports that speaking recently through his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele said God had already chosen Adeleke to serve a second term, but cautioned that the victory could be contested through back-channel means by the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng