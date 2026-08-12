Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez tied the knot on August 11, 2026, in a civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal

The couple kept the wedding remarkably private, with a representative confirming only their five children attended

Several of Ronaldo's famous friends, including Kylian Mbappé and Rio Ferdinand, were not present at the ceremony

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are officially married after exchanging vows in a quiet civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on Tuesday, August 11.

Ronaldo announced the milestone to the wider world by posting a photograph of their matching wedding bands on Instagram, roughly a year after he proposed to Georgina.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have married in a civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal. Photo by Pierre Phillippe Marcou

Source: Getty Images

A representative for the football star confirmed the news, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

"Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez were married today in a civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, and are now officially husband and wife. The ceremony was a private and close-knit moment attended by their five children."

Cascais, a coastal resort town approximately 20 miles west of Lisbon, served as the backdrop for the special occasion.

Who was at the wedding?

The couple's decision to hold a low-key ceremony meant the guest list was extraordinarily short.

According to YEN.com.gh, their five children, Cristiano Junior, twins Eva and Mateo, Alana Martina, and Bella Esmeralda, were the only witnesses to the union.

The family has also endured grief together. In 2022, Georgina gave birth to twins, but their son Ángel died shortly after birth while Bella Esmeralda survived.

Famous faces who were not in attendance

Despite Ronaldo's wide circle of high-profile friendships, none of his well-known associates made the guest list.

Rio Ferdinand, Piers Morgan, Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and popular content creator IShowSpeed were all absent from the occasion.

Rather than turning the day into a star-studded event, the couple chose to share the moment exclusively with their children, a decision that drew widespread admiration from fans who praised them for keeping the celebration away from the public eye.

A decade-long journey to the altar

According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo and Georgina's relationship spans a decade, and the Cascais ceremony marks the formal conclusion of a long-running love story that has played out largely in public view.

The choice to make the wedding itself an entirely private affair stood in sharp contrast to the couple's otherwise prominent social media presence and global fame.

The absence of a lavish celebration and celebrity-packed reception has only deepened public interest in the couple, with many pointing to the simplicity of the occasion as a deliberate and meaningful choice.

For one of the most recognised athletes in the world, the decision to marry with only his children present speaks to the kind of milestone Ronaldo and Georgina chose to mark quietly, on their own terms.

Ronaldo ties the knot with Georgina

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ronaldo has married Georgina Rodríguez in a civil ceremony held in Cascais, a coastal resort town roughly 20 miles west of Lisbon, Portugal, on August 11.

The couple confirmed the news on Instagram, where Ronaldo shared a photograph of two hands wearing wedding rings, which Portuguese media and fans widely interpreted as belonging to the couple.

Source: Legit.ng