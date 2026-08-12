Atiku Abubakar addressed the ADC National Youth Leadership Summit in Abuja, warning against heavy security deployment at the Osun election

The former vice president raised fresh questions about discrepancies in the Chicago State University certificate Tinubu submitted to INEC

Atiku pledged that at least 30% of legislative candidates under his political programme would be under the age of 40

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has issued a stern warning to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and the Tinubu administration over what he described as the militarisation of the upcoming Osun governorship election.

Atiku declared that the Osun election would serve as a critical test of Nigeria's ability to conduct credible polls ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The former vice president stated this on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at the ADC National Youth Leadership Summit in Abuja.

In the statement made available to Legit.ng, Atiku said the scale of security deployment around the vote bore a closer resemblance to preparations for armed conflict than to a civil democratic process.

"Elections are civil engagements, not military operations. Ballot papers are not bullets. Voters are not enemy combatants. Opposition members are not insurgents."

He questioned why that level of security force was not being directed at terrorists, kidnappers and bandits responsible for violence across the country.

He also warned INEC against "mysterious glitches, unexplained delays or manipulation," and demanded that materials arrive on time, voting proceed without obstruction, counting be honest, and results be transmitted transparently.

"The police belong to Nigeria. The military belongs to Nigeria. INEC belongs to the Nigerian people. None of them belongs to the APC."

Atiku raises questions over Tinubu's certificate.

Atiku also used the summit to reopen scrutiny of the Chicago State University certificate that President Bola Tinubu submitted to INEC.

He pointed to reported discrepancies between two versions of the document, saying one bears the date June 22, 1979, while another linked to CSU records carries the date June 27, 1979, with apparent differences in signatures and in how the degree is described.

He further questioned why names or signatures of university officials whose tenures came after 1979 reportedly appear on documents dated to that year.

Citing Section 137(1)(j) of the Constitution, which provides for the disqualification of a presidential candidate who submits a forged certificate to INEC, Atiku called for the exact document presented to the commission to be independently authenticated.

"Who produced the certificate Tinubu submitted to INEC? When was it produced? Who authorised it? Why does it differ from the other version, and does Chicago State University authenticate the exact document submitted to INEC?"

He argued that any young Nigerian applying for an ordinary job would be required to account for such discrepancies, and asked why the same standard should not apply to a candidate seeking the presidency.

Atiku's pledge on youth representation

On the question of youth participation, Atiku committed to ensuring that at least 30 per cent of legislative candidates fielded under his political programme would be below the age of 40, with a meaningful share below 30.

He urged young Nigerians to channel frustration into political action, warning that neither anger nor social media activity alone constitutes an organisation.

"Your time is not tomorrow. Your time is now."

Source: Legit.ng