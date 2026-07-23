A leopard wandered into Todaraisingh town in Rajasthan on July 19, attacking multiple people, including a forest ranger volunteer

Terrifying footage captured 25-year-old salesman Sanjay Gurjar wrestling free from the big cat inside an alcohol store

A rescue team arrived hours after the attacks began to capture the leopard, while all three victims were rushed to hospital

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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.

New Delhi, India - A leopard went on a rampage through a town in Rajasthan, India, on Sunday, July 19, mauling at least three people after entering an alcohol store and attacking the workers inside.

As reported on Wednesday, July 22, by CNN, the big cat first appeared in bushes on the outskirts of Todaraisingh town at around 8:45 am, where a forest ranger volunteer had gone to investigate reported sightings. Before he could raise the alarm, the leopard turned on him and struck.

A leopard injures people after entering an alcohol store in Todaraisingh, Rajasthan, attacking workers and igniting panic across the town. Photo credit: @SMNK1972

Source: Twitter

The animal then moved deeper into the town and pushed its way into a small alcohol store, where two workers were caught completely off guard, Fox News noted.

Salesman fights off leopard inside store

Video footage of the incident showed 25-year-old salesman Sanjay Gurjar grappling with the leopard as it lunged at him. He managed to pull himself free from its grip and threw himself over a counter the moment the animal released him. The second worker was also caught in the attack before the cat lost interest and began pacing around the shop.

The leopard eventually crawled under a table, nearly bringing down an entire shelf stacked with bottles as it did so. Gurjar managed to lock the animal inside the store, stopping it from reaching anyone else on the street outside.

A rescue team reached Todaraisingh at around 2 pm and began a controlled operation to tranquillise and capture the leopard safely.

All three people who were attacked were taken to hospital. The forest ranger volunteer was treated and discharged, while the two shop workers were transferred to a second facility for further care.

Leopard attacks, kills elderly man

The Rajasthan incident came just days after a separate and fatal leopard attack roughly 400 miles away in Uttar Pradesh. Ram Yadav, 88, was asleep on his veranda when a leopard seized him and began dragging him towards nearby woods.

Members of his family rushed out with weapons and managed to drive the animal away before calling for emergency help. Yadav had suffered severe injuries, including wounds to his neck, and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Watch the X video showing a leopard attacking a worker at an alcohol store on Sunday, July 19, 2026, below:

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Source: Legit.ng