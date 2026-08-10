Mary Okoye, younger sister of P-Square twins Peter and Paul Okoye, has been at the centre of a family crisis after reports emerged that Jude and Paul neglected her welfare

Mary's story includes a 2014 Asaba wedding, the birth of her first child, and a marriage that later collapsed under serious allegations

The ongoing Okoye family dispute has drawn attention to Mary's struggles, with only Peter reportedly showing concern for her wellbeing

Mary Okoye, the younger sister of music duo Peter and Paul Okoye of P-Square fame, has been in the news amid the ongoing crisis in their family.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Henry Okoye, the eldest in the family, publicly claimed that brothers Jude and Paul had abandoned Mary to struggle in Lagos, while only Peter appeared to be genuinely invested in her welfare

Today Legit.ng lists six key things to know about Mary’s story amid the ongoing family crisis surrounding the Okoye brothers.

Psquare’s sister takes over social media amid family crisis. Credit: @njoymary, @psquareworld

Source: Instagram

Mary Okoye Married a Nollywood Actor in 2014

Mary walked down the aisle on Wednesday, 6 August 2014, in Asaba, Delta State, when she wed rising Nollywood actor Emma Emordi.

The couple had gotten engaged just months earlier, in April of that year. For her big day, Mary wore a white lace dress with a short veil and accessorised with silver drop earrings, a silver bracelet and her engagement ring. Her groom complemented her look in a black suit, white shirt and purple tie.

Mary Okoye Welcomed Her First Child in 2015

Less than a year after tying the knot, Mary and Emma welcomed a baby boy on Saturday, 21 February 2015, making her a first-time mother.

Her Marriage to Emma Emordi Collapsed

The union did not last. In what became one of the more explosive chapters of her life, Mary's marriage reportedly crashed around early 2020. In a chat conversation shared by blogger Instablog9ja, she alleged that her husband had been unfaithful, stealing from her and sleeping around, Pulse Nigeria reports.

She further claimed he had infected her with sexually transmitted diseases and that she had caught him in the act with an older woman.

Emma Emordi Responded Indirectly

Rather than address the claims directly, Emma Emordi took to Instagram on Friday, 17 January 2020, with a cryptic post hinting that his side of the story would eventually come to light.

"The man or woman you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life: your mental health, your peace of mind, the love inside of you, your happiness, how you get through tragedies, your success, how your children will be raised, and so much more.. choose very wisely... Soon a story will be told to the glory of God almighty... happy weekend my people," he wrote.

Only Peter Okoye has been Supporting Her

Amid the family's broader disputes, Henry Okoye's public statement pointed to a troubling dynamic: that Mary has largely been left to fend for herself while in Lagos, with Peter standing out as the sibling who has shown consistent care for her well-being.

According to him, Peter is the only one who has continued to check on her and offer support. He claimed that while Peter cares about the family and has been supportive, Jude does not appear concerned about their sister’s situation.

Psquare’s ongoing family crisis: 6 things about their ‘struggling’ sister. Credit: @njoymary

Source: Instagram

Psquare’s sister causes stir online

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mary Okoye, the younger sister of Afrobeats duo P-Square, has unintentionally set the internet ablaze after a caption from her April 2026 Instagram post began circulating widely amid swirling reports about her finances.

Her post came to light following claims by their eldest brother, Henry Okoye, that she has been struggling in Lagos without help from her famous siblings.

Netizens flooded her page debating whether Peter and Paul Okoye have turned their backs on the rest of the Okoye family.

Source: Legit.ng