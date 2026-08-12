The German government has published the 2026 salary thresholds foreigners must meet to qualify for an EU Blue Card

Interested applicants in shortage occupations face a different salary benchmark for the EU Blue Card compared to those in regular roles

Eligible candidates must also hold a German academic qualification or a recognised foreign degree and secure a job offer of at least six months

Germany has set a gross annual salary of at least €50,700 (approximately ₦86.6 million) as the minimum a foreign worker must earn to qualify for an EU Blue Card in 2026, according to guidance published by the German government.

The EU Blue Card is a residence permit designed specifically for non-German academics and professionals with comparable qualifications who wish to take up skilled employment in Germany.

Germany explains how much foreign workers must earn to qualify for the EU Blue Card in 2026. Photo Credit: Fhm, Liam McBurney

Source: Getty Images

According to the government, the salary benchmarks are reviewed and published each year by the Federal Ministry of the Interior and Community.

Who qualifies for the EU Blue Card

To be eligible, an applicant must hold a German academic qualification or a foreign degree recognised as equivalent to one. Those without a traditional university degree can still apply, provided they completed a tertiary-level qualification that took a minimum of three years to finish.

In Germany, such a qualification must correspond to at least level 6 of the International Standard Classification of Education (ISCED 2011) or level 6 of the European Qualifications Framework.

Beyond qualifications, applicants must already have a concrete job offer from a German employer. That offer must cover a position that matches the applicant's area of study, last for a minimum of six months, and meet the salary requirement.

Where the role falls under a regulated profession, the applicant must either hold the required licence to practise or show that one is in prospect at the time of the visa application.

Lower threshold for shortage occupations

Workers applying for roles in sectors where Germany faces skills shortages are eligible for an EU Blue Card at a reduced salary floor of €45,934.20 (approximately ₦78.5 million), provided the Federal Employment Agency approves the employment.

This lower threshold acknowledges the country's demand for skilled labour in specific industries.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Germany had listed three subjects that foreigners are tested on before citizenship approval.

Germany citizenship test minimum pass mark

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany had announced the minimum score that foreigners need to pass the citizenship test in 2026.

People sitting the citizenship test are presented with a form containing 33 questions and given 60 minutes to complete it.

According to the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF), each question offers four possible answers, and only one is correct.

Source: Legit.ng