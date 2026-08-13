20 Civilians Killed and Many Others Injured in Sudan, Local Sources Say

Local sources reported more than 20 civilians were killed and many others injured in clashes in Geisan town in Blue Nile State on August 11

The International Organization for Migration said about 2,500 people fled Geisan following the surge in violence on the same day

Multiple drones reportedly struck El Obeid in North Kordofan State on August 12, with one hitting a water station in the city

More than 20 civilians were killed and many more wounded on August 11, 2026, during fighting in Geisan town in Sudan's Blue Nile State, according to local sources on the ground who spoke to UN.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said the escalating violence forced roughly 2,500 residents to flee the town on the same day, adding to the growing number of people displaced by Sudan's ongoing conflict.

Sudan conflict escalates as civilians suffer heavy casualties in Geisan town. Photo credit: Ebrahim HAMID / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Drones strike El Obeid

A separate attack unfolded in North Kordofan State on August 12, when multiple drones reportedly struck El Obeid. The UN human rights agency noted there is currently no confirmed information on civilian casualties from the strikes, but confirmed that one of the drones hit a water station in the city.

The attack on the water infrastructure drew particular concern given that access to clean water is already among the most urgent humanitarian challenges El Obeid faces.

UN warns of worsening crisis

The UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that violence across Sudan continues to inflict a severe toll on civilians and is pushing more people from their homes in multiple parts of the country.

The incidents in Blue Nile State and North Kordofan State reflect the widening reach of the conflict, which has disrupted essential services and left hundreds of thousands of people in need of emergency assistance across Sudan.

Drone strikes hit El Obeid, damaging vital water infrastructure. Photo credit: Ebrahim HAMID / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Sudan's resources fuels brutal civil war

Legit.ng earlier reported that behind the civil war tearing Sudan apart for more than two years lie the country's natural riches, with foreign powers vying for control of its gold, fertile farmland and coastline.

Raging since April 2023, the conflict between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has escalated in recent weeks with the RSF's capture of the major city of El-Fasher in Darfur at the end of October.

Source: Legit.ng