Residents of Osun state will head to polling units on Saturday, August 15, 2026, to elect a new governor

Incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party faces 13 challengers, with APC's Bola Oyebamiji and ADC's Najeem Salam his strongest rivals

Legit.ng breaks down how many states the APC, APGA, APM, Accord Party, and Labour Party currently control across Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Osogbo, Osun State - Saturday, August 15, 2026, is when Osun state residents will cast their votes to determine who governs the state for the next four years, with the election now less than 48 hours away.

Fourteen candidates are on the ballot, though the contest is widely seen as a three-way race between incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, who is seeking a second term, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

APC fights to take over Osun State from Adeleke of the Accord Party. Photo credit: Ademola Adeleke

Source: Instagram

Ahead of the election, Legit.ng has compiled the full breakdown of which political parties control which states across Nigeria.

APC leads with 31 states

The APC currently holds the most governorship seats in the country, controlling 31 states. Its governors include Babagana Zulum in Borno, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Lagos, Hope Uzodinma in Imo, Biodun Oyebanji in Ekiti, Lucky Aiyedatiwa in Ondo, Dapo Abiodun in Ogun, Uba Sani in Kaduna, Abba Kabir Yusuf in Kano, and Dikko Umaru Radda in Katsina, among others.

Other APC governors include Umo Eno in Akwa Ibom, Hyacinth Alia in Benue, Sheriff Oborevwori in Delta, Francis Nwifuru in Ebonyi, Monday Okpebholo in Edo, Peter Mbah in Enugu, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya in Gombe, Umar Namadi in Jigawa, Nasir Idris in Kebbi, Ahmed Usman Ododo in Kogi, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in Kwara, Abdullahi Sule in Nasarawa, Mohammad Umar Bago in Niger.

Not forgetting Caleb Mutfwang in Plateau, Siminalayi Fubara in Rivers, Ahmad Aliyu in Sokoto, Agbu Kefas in Taraba, Mai Mala Buni in Yobe, Dauda Lawal in Zamfara, Duoye Diri in Bayelsa, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in Adamawa, and Bassey Otu in Cross River.

Smaller parties hold the remaining states.

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) governs two states: Bala Muhammed leads Bauchi, while Seyi Makinde heads Oyo state.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) controls only Anambra state, where Charles Chukwuma Soludo serves as governor.

Labour Party's Alex Otti governs Abia state, making it the only state under the party's control.

The Accord Party, under which Adeleke flies its flag, currently holds only Osun state. A win on Saturday would extend the party's single-state grip on power, while a loss would leave it with no governorship seat in the country.

APC wants to add Osun to the list of states under its control. Photo credit: @RealFikayomi66

Source: Twitter

Osun governorship election 2026: 6 Important facts

Over 2.3 million registered voters will cast their ballots across 3,763 polling units in Osun State on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Incumbent Governor Adeleke of the Accord Party faces 13 other candidates, with APC and ADC flagbearers seen as his strongest challengers.

INEC increased BVAS devices to 5,130, and security forces will deploy about 15,000 operatives to manage the governorship election.

10 LGAs may shape Osun election outcome

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that all three leading candidates in the August 15 Osun governorship poll hail from the same senatorial district, making vote distribution tightly contested.

The Accord Party, APC and ADC camps each claimed they will win all 30 local government areas in the state.

The battleground councils, including Osogbo, Olorunda, Odo Otin and Ilesa East, could ultimately decide who wins the election.

Source: Legit.ng