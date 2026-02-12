Major Brawl Erupts in Turkish Parliament, Lawmakers Trade Punches as Video Goes Viral
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering world news and global affairs.
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Ankara, Turkey - A brawl-like situation broke out inside Turkey parliament on Wednesday, February 11.
As reported by The Times of India, the situation occurred after the ruling party and the opposition clashed over the appointment of a controversial leader as a judicial minister in a cabinet reshuffle.
Turkish parliament erupts in chaos
CNBCTV18 also noted the development.
Opposition legislators tried to block Istanbul chief prosecutor Akin Gurlek from taking the oath of office in parliament. As tempers flared, legislators were seen pushing each other, with some hurling punches.
The X video can be watched below:
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.