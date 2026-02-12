Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Major Brawl Erupts in Turkish Parliament, Lawmakers Trade Punches as Video Goes Viral
Europe

Major Brawl Erupts in Turkish Parliament, Lawmakers Trade Punches as Video Goes Viral

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
1 min read

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering world news and global affairs.

Ankara, Turkey - A brawl-like situation broke out inside Turkey parliament on Wednesday, February 11.

As reported by The Times of India, the situation occurred after the ruling party and the opposition clashed over the appointment of a controversial leader as a judicial minister in a cabinet reshuffle.

Lawmakers exchange punches during a heated session inside Turkey’s parliament as colleagues attempt to separate them in a chaotic scene that later went viral.
Chaos erupts in Turkey’s parliament as lawmakers trade punches during a heated session, with dramatic footage of the brawl spreading rapidly online. Photo credit: @nikki_miumiu
Source: Twitter

Turkish parliament erupts in chaos

CNBCTV18 also noted the development.

Opposition legislators tried to block Istanbul chief prosecutor Akin Gurlek from taking the oath of office in parliament. As tempers flared, legislators were seen pushing each other, with some hurling punches.

The X video can be watched below:

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng

