Ankara, Turkey - A brawl-like situation broke out inside Turkey parliament on Wednesday, February 11.

As reported by The Times of India, the situation occurred after the ruling party and the opposition clashed over the appointment of a controversial leader as a judicial minister in a cabinet reshuffle.

Chaos erupts in Turkey’s parliament as lawmakers trade punches during a heated session, with dramatic footage of the brawl spreading rapidly online. Photo credit: @nikki_miumiu

Turkish parliament erupts in chaos

Opposition legislators tried to block Istanbul chief prosecutor Akin Gurlek from taking the oath of office in parliament. As tempers flared, legislators were seen pushing each other, with some hurling punches.

