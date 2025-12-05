Donald Trump has been named the first recipient of the newly created FIFA Peace Prize

The world football body credited him with helping to broker peace in several regions, though some of his claims remain disputed

FIFA introduced the award this year to honour individuals who have taken extraordinary actions to unite people across the globe

President Donald Trump has been awarded the newly created FIFA Peace Prize, the world football governing body confirmed.

The accolade marked the first time the organisation had introduced such an award, which it described as recognising “exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace and by doing so have united people across the world.”

Donald Trump received the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize, recognising his role in global peace efforts. Photo credit: Donald Trump/x

Source: Twitter

Trump’s acceptance speech

In his acceptance speech, Trump said: “This is truly one of the great honors of my life,” while also thanking first lady Melania Trump.

According to CNN, he highlighted his role in brokering peace agreements and mentioned efforts to ease tensions between India and Pakistan.

FIFA’s reasoning and disputes

FIFA credited Trump for helping to broker peace in multiple parts of the world. The president has been linked to several agreements between long-standing rivals, though his role in securing ceasefires has been disputed by some of the countries involved.

The India-Pakistan conflict, which Trump referenced in his remarks, remained one of the contested examples.

How the FIFA Peace Prize winner is chosen

The process behind selecting the winner of the FIFA Peace Prize was not made clear. FIFA had announced in November that the award would be introduced this year as an annual honour.

Ahead of the announcement, the organisation remained tight-lipped about who would receive the inaugural prize, despite speculation that it was destined for the US president.

The FIFA Peace Prize has been positioned as a new global recognition aimed at celebrating individuals who have contributed to peace and unity.

Trump’s receipt of the award placed him at the centre of FIFA’s first attempt to link football’s global reach with international diplomacy.

See the X post below:

FIFA introduced the annual Peace Prize award to honour extraordinary actions uniting people across the globe. Photo credit: FIFA/x

Source: Getty Images

What is FIFA?

FIFA, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association, is the global governing body of football, founded in 1904 and headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

It oversees international competitions, most notably the FIFA World Cup, which is the world’s most watched sporting event. FIFA sets the rules of the game, promotes fair play, and works to expand football’s reach across all continents.

With 211 member associations, it represents nearly every nation, making football the most universal sport.

Beyond tournaments, FIFA invests in development programmes, grassroots initiatives, and campaigns aimed at using football as a tool for education, unity, and social change worldwide.

Trump’s white house reacts after losing out on Nobel peace prize

Legit.ng earlier reported that Venezuelan opposition leader and democracy advocate María Corina Machado has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, sparking reactions across global political circles, including the White House.

The 58-year-old was recognised for her courage and resilience in pushing for democratic reform in Venezuela under President Nicolás Maduro, whose government has faced years of international condemnation for alleged repression and electoral fraud.

Announcing the award in Oslo, Nobel Committee chairman Jørgen Watne Frydnes described Machado as “one of the most extraordinary examples of civilian courage in Latin America in recent times.”

Source: Legit.ng