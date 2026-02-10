The Abure faction of the Labour Party has reacted strongly to Senator Nenadi Usman ’ s takeover of the party ’ s national secretariat in Abuja

The group alleged the takeover was carried out unlawfully and described it as a threat to the party’s internal stability

Abure’s camp said it has taken legal steps over the leadership dispute and urged security agencies to intervene to prevent further escalation

The Julius Abure-led leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has condemned what it described as a forceful takeover of the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja by Senator Nenadi Usman and some of her supporters.

The reaction was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday, February 10, by the factional National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh

The Abure faction of the Labour Party has reacted strongly to Senator Nenadi Usman's takeover of the party's national secretariat in Abuja.

The faction alleged that the secretariat was invaded around 1am by hoodlums who pulled down the party’s existing billboards and replaced them with banners bearing Senator Usman’s image.

The group further claimed that the operation was allegedly carried out with the support of security operatives, including “eight truckloads of policemen,” who reportedly restricted access to party officials and staff.

According to the statement, the Abure faction said some individuals broke into offices within the secretariat and allegedly carted away files and other materials.

Ifoh said senior party officials who arrived at the premises later in the morning were prevented from gaining entry, adding that the group avoided confrontation to prevent clashes.

Abure faction acknowledges court order

However, the faction acknowledged that a Federal High Court in the FCT had delivered a judgment recognising Senator Usman as interim chairman of the party, but insisted that the party had appealed the ruling and obtained a stay of execution.

It described the alleged action as “self-help” and called on the police, the DSS, the Office of the National Security Adviser and other relevant agencies to intervene.

The statement also urged party members to remain calm and vigilant as the leadership pursues legal steps to resolve the dispute.

Nenadi takes over LP HQ

Recall that Legit.ng reports that Senator Nenadi Usman has resumed duties at the Labour Party (LP) National Secretariat in Abuja, taking charge as the party’s new national chairman.

Supporters and party loyalists were also seen around the secretariat as activities gradually picked up, with many describing the moment as a turning point for the party.

Senator Nenadi Usman has resumed office at the Labour Party (LP) National Secretariat in Abuja.

Billboards and banners bearing the image of the former national chairman, Julius Abure, which previously dominated the complex, had been removed.

They were replaced with large portraits of Senator Usman, a development widely seen as confirmation of her authority following the recent court judgement that upheld her leadership.

Court sacks Labour Party national chairman

Meanwhile, the Federal High Court in Abuja has sacked Julius Abure as the Labour Party national chairman. Justice Peter Lifu of the trial court reliedon the verdict of the Supreme Court that declared Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, a former minister of finance, as the valid national chairman of the party.

At the same time, the High Court ordered that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should henceforth recognise the Nenadi Usman-led caretaker committee as the only authority to represent the party till when the party holds its national convention and elects new leaders.

