Pope Francis' death at age 88 on Easter Monday has triggered mourning across the Catholic world, as tributes pour in from world leaders

The Nigerian presidency posted a photo of the late pontiff on X (formerly Twitter), accompanied by a message of condolence

over a decade into his papacy, Pope Francis remained a figure of admiration and controversy

Rome, Italy - Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has died, the Vatican said in a video statement on Monday, April 21, 2025.

Pope Francis, 88, had recently suffered a serious bout of double pneumonia.

Tinubu, other world leaders react to Pope Francis's death

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria released a statement on the passing of Pope Francis. The statement was distributed by Bayo Onanuga, a presidential spokesperson.

On behalf of the government and the people of Nigeria, Tinubu extended his condolences to the Catholic Church, the global Catholic community, and the Christian faithful.

Tinubu's statement partly reads:

"Today, with a heavy heart, I join the Catholic faithful and Christians worldwide in mourning the passing of Pope Francis, a humble servant of God, tireless champion of the poor, and guiding light for millions. His passing, coming just after the celebration of Christ’s Resurrection, is a sacred return to his Maker at a time of renewed hope for Christians.

"He was an instrument of peace who deeply embodied the message of Christ: love for God and love for humanity. In a time of division, he built bridges between faiths and the rich and the poor. He was a steadfast advocate for the developing world, where he consistently spoke against economic injustice and ceaselessly prayed for peace and stability in troubled regions.

"As we mourn the late Pontiff, let us also celebrate his legacy. Let us honour him not with words alone but with action: by lifting those who are down, healing our communities, and defending the dignity of every person."

Following are other reactions from global leaders to Pope Francis' death:

Ukrain president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Millions of people around the world are mourning the tragic news of Pope Francis’s passing. His life was devoted to God, to people, and to the Church.

"He knew how to give hope, ease suffering through prayer, and foster unity. He prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians. We grieve together with Catholics and all Christians who looked to Pope Francis for spiritual support. Eternal memory!"

France President Emmanuel Macron said in a post on X:

"From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. To unite people with one another and with nature. May this hope be reborn endlessly beyond him.

"To all Catholics, to a grieving world, my wife and I send our thoughts."

US President Donald Trump paid his respects Monday, April 21, to Pope Francis, writing "Rest in Peace" in a short post on X.

Trump said via the official X handle of the White House:

"Rest in Peace, Pope Francis."

Narendra Modi, prime minister of India, said in posts to his social media accounts:

"Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope.

"I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace."

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, commented:

"Today, the world mourns the passing of Pope Francis.

"He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate.

"My thoughts are with all who feel this profound loss.

"May they find solace in the idea that Pope Francis’ legacy will continue to guide us all toward a more just, peaceful and compassionate world."

