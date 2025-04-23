Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Vatican City, Italy - The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, said Pope Francis was a moral light in a world darkened by inequality and indifference.

Obi said Pope Francis’ life was a testament of his compassion, truth, and service to the poor and marginalised.

Peter Obi says Pope Francis was more than a Pontiff. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

He stated this in a post shared via his X handle @PeterObi, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

“Pope Francis was more than a Pontiff; he was a moral light in a world darkened by inequality and indifference. His life was a testament to leadership as a sacred duty, one rooted in compassion, truth, and service to the poor and marginalised. He lived for others, spoke for the voiceless, and reminded us all that leadership must be about lifting others, not self-exaltation.”

“I came to truly appreciate what he stood for after my appointment as a member of Scholars Occultantes - an international circle of thinkers he founded during his time as Archbishop. The organisation, dedicated to truth, ethical leadership, and social transformation, gave me a deeper insight into the intellectual and moral force behind his teachings.”

Obi said he was blessed to Pope Francis on three occasions during his lifetime.

“I was blessed to meet Pope Francis on three occasions. Each encounter left a lasting impression. He radiated peace and inspired faith, and his presence was a quiet yet powerful reminder of the divine responsibility that leadership entails. His humility was infectious, his vision deeply human.”

Source: Legit.ng