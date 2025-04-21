Reactions have trailed the death of Pope Francis, after his demise was announced on social media on Monday, April 21

Many people converged in the comment section of the post to mourn the departed leader of the Catholic church

Some people who reacted to the story were already asking to know who would be the next Pope after the 88-year-old's death

Many social media users are reacting to the death of Pope Francis who passed away at the age of 88.

The Pontiff died on Easter Monday at 7:35am, throwing his followers into mourning.

The Pope's death was announced online by Vatican News, through posts on X and Instagram.

It says:

"Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta."

See the post below:

Social media reactions as Pope Francis dies

@andremiguelnordvik said:

"May his unique soul rest in peace and thank you for your whole life service to the church and for the world. God bless him and the whole catholic church. He was a pope for the future generations and the modern world."

@thefamilystorygram said:

"May God bless his soul - one of the finest human being in this cruel version of world today."

@classical_numismatics said:

"May God Almighty receive his humble servant and give him the rest he deserves."

@SaintLaurant said:

"One of the saddest days. Most favorite Holy Father ever. Rest in heavenly peace, Pope Francis."

@sai__varma00 said:

"Who will be the next pope?"

@michal_sloma said:

"This is one of the saddest moments. Peace Brother. You will be remembered by the whole world as a good man and a great "boss" of the Catholic Church. You can be for sure certainly somebody to follow in life. You have shown that you can do something differently and follow the trail of a difficult path, a good trail despite the fact that times are turbulent. Peace to your soul."

@brodie365 said:

"Rest on Pope, I'll be honest that I don't still see the reason for him to support the LGBT movement when it's clearly against our Christian faith."

@minhaskh said:

“To God we belong and to Him we return. The world has lost a spiritual and a very noble figure who has been spreading love and peace through justice, may he rest in peace. Deepest condolences to his family and followers all over the world."

@NiclasAarestrup said:

"A humble shepherd and a courageous voice for peace and human dignity. May Pope Francis rest in eternal light and love. His legacy will live on in the hearts of millions. May he rest in God’s eternal peace."

