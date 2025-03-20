Pope Francis has suspended the use of an oxygen mask, the Vatican said on Wednesday, March 19

The Vatican added that the 88-year-old's clinical condition was "improving" after more than one month in hospital

The Argentine pope has been in Rome's Gemelli hospital since February 14 suffering from pneumonia in both lungs, but the Vatican has reported recent progress

Rome, Italy - The Vatican has disclosed that Pope Francis is no longer using an oxygen mask to breathe at night and his doctors believe he will continue to improve.

In the latest update on the pope’s health, the Vatican said in a statement on Wednesday, March 19, that Pope Francis is “improving” after spending more than one month in the hospital.

Pope Francis' condition is "improving" and the use of oxygen mask has been stopped.

According to Al Jazeera, the statement added that while ventilation had been “suspended”, the pope still receives oxygen via a small plastic tube under his nose.

The Vatican wrote in a medical bulletin:

"The Holy Father's clinical conditions are confirmed to be improving."

He has "suspended non-invasive mechanical ventilation and also reduced the need for high-flow oxygen therapy", it said, adding that there was progress in the pope's motor and respiratory physiotherapy.

Legit.ng recalls that at the weekend, the Vatican said Pope Francis, still required therapies to be administered from the hospital.

After a series of breathing attacks earlier in the pope's hospital stay, his breathing has improved over the past week, with the Vatican on Monday, March 17, saying he was spending short moments breathing on his own.

During the day he has relied on a cannula -- a plastic tube tucked into his nostrils -- to deliver high-flow oxygen, which doctors are now reducing.

Until this week, Francis had worn an oxygen mask, but on Tuesday, March 18, the Vatican said he had managed without one for the first time.

Pope Francis continues to recover from illness.

Pope Francis's illness and Easter celebration

The pope's illness and long spell in hospital have raised questions over who might lead the busy schedule of religious events leading up to Easter—the holiest period in the Christian calendar.

The Vatican's press office on Wednesday, March 18, said that no definite decisions had been taken yet in that regard.

