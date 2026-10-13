Saudi Arabia launched a one-year multiple-entry Umrah visa in late July, replacing a stricter single-entry system that left many Afghans waiting months or years

Afghan travel agents reported a surge in bookings, with seniors making up the majority of new pilgrims despite round-trip airfares doubling to about $800

A growing number of young Afghan couples are now booking Umrah packages to marry at Masjid Al-Haram, drawn by costs that are roughly half those of a traditional Kabul wedding

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Saudi Arabia's overhaul of its Umrah visa system has prompted a sharp rise in pilgrimages from Afghanistan, with travel agents in Kabul reporting a wave of new bookings since the reforms took effect.

As reported on Tuesday, October 13, by Arab News, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah introduced a one-year, multiple-entry Umrah visa in late July 2026, replacing the previous single-entry permit that was valid for only 90 days.

Saudi Arabia’s new Umrah visa rules ease travel for Afghan pilgrims and boost tourism businesses. Photo credit: Yasser Al-Zayyat

Source: Getty Images

The new visa applies to travellers who book through approved agents.

In Afghanistan, where embassy access and logistical delays had left many prospective pilgrims waiting years for the opportunity, the change has been widely welcomed.

Sayed Malook Pasarly, manager at Ar-Rahman Travel and Umrah Service in Kabul, who has worked in the industry for more than a decade, said the shift has transformed the mood among his clients.

He stated:

"This year (2026) is much better compared to the past.

"People are happy now, very happy, about this process and the ease with the visa system."

Furthermore, Pasarly explained that the old arrangement restricted quotas to individual agencies, while the updated rules open access to all licensed operators.

Mohammad Rasol, 48, who is preparing to travel soon, said the new process moved quickly.

"Now, it is easier," he said. "I applied, and within a week I had the good news." Gul Marjan Hakimi, 50, who will be making the journey with his wife, described the experience as "smooth," adding: "The visa is for a full year, so we can go again, if God gives us the chance."

Afghan couples choose cheaper Umrah weddings

One notable pattern emerging from the new rules is a rise in Afghan couples choosing to marry during Umrah trips rather than holding traditional ceremonies at home. Wahid Zazai, manager of King Global Travel and Tourism in Kabul, said he has seen a growing number of young couples booking packages to exchange vows at Masjid Al-Haram.

"Last week, we had two couples from Parwan province," Zazai said. "They wanted to go to Umrah and get married there. When they return, they will make a small ceremony, and that is their wedding party."

Cost plays a significant role in the trend. A wedding at one of Kabul's upscale halls can cost more than $15,000, while an Umrah package for a couple and their parents runs to roughly $7,000.

"It is easier, better, and cheaper," Zazai said. "This culture is getting stronger."

Older Afghan pilgrims drive rising Umrah travel to Saudi Arabia despite higher airfares. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Older Afghans drive Umrah travel surge

Despite round-trip airfares to Saudi Arabia rising to about $800, up from roughly $400 in previous years, overall travel numbers are climbing.

Zazai, whose company is arranging both small family packages and group trips for dozens of travellers, noted that older Afghans are leading the increase.

He said:

"Afghans are going more than before to Umrah. Younger Afghans are fewer... The majority are older ones."

Saudi unveils five citizenship routes

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saudi Arabia granted citizenship through five distinct legal routes under its national Citizenship System.

Each path carries specific eligibility conditions, waiting periods, and requirements around language proficiency and renunciation of a previous nationality.

Source: Legit.ng