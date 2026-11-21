The Japanese government declared Monday, November 23, 2026, a public holiday to mark Labour Thanksgiving Day, known as Kinrō Kansha no Hi

The annual holiday recognises workers' contributions to society and encourages mutual respect across Japan

Labour Thanksgiving Day has roots in an ancient imperial harvest ceremony that dates back centuries before the modern holiday was established in 1948

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Tokyo, Japan - Japan has declared Monday, November 23, 2026, a public holiday to mark Labour Thanksgiving Day.

Locally known as Kinrō Kansha no Hi, the national holiday honours workers and recognises their contributions to society.

Japan marks Labour Thanksgiving Day on November 23, 2026, with a public holiday honouring workers and celebrating their contributions to society. Photo credit: @globaltimesnews

Source: Twitter

The Japanese government officially recognises 16 national holidays each year under the National Holidays Act, with many of them reflecting the country's cultural heritage and seasonal traditions.

The fresh holiday falls on November 23 each year and gives people in Japan a moment to reflect on the value of hard work, appreciate labour in all its forms, and promote respect between members of society.

History behind Labour Thanksgiving Day

The occasion was formally established in 1948, but its origins stretch back much further. It grew out of Niinamesai, a traditional imperial ceremony in which Japan's emperor would offer newly harvested rice to the gods and consume the first crop of the season, a ritual deeply tied to the country's agricultural heritage.

Over time, the holiday moved away from its harvest and religious roots to take on a wider meaning. The modern version places emphasis on labour rights, production, and the human effort that sustains society, making it a broad celebration of workers rather than a ceremony centred on the annual harvest.

Read the Embassy of Japan's post on X confirming its closure in observance of Labour Thanksgiving Day 2026:

Japan marks annual Labour Thanksgiving holiday

Labour Thanksgiving Day serves as one of Japan's established national holidays, giving workers across the country a day off in recognition of their contributions. It sits within Japan's calendar of public holidays as an occasion that connects the country's ancient traditions with the values of modern working life.

The shift from an agricultural thanksgiving ceremony to a workers' appreciation day reflects how Japan has reframed its cultural heritage to speak to the realities of a modern, industrialised society while keeping the spirit of gratitude at its core.

Read more on public holidays

UAE announces 2 remaining public holidays

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that residents of the UAE have two public holidays to look forward to before the end of 2026, with both carrying the possibility of extended weekends under the country's holiday rules.

The holidays commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and Eid Al Etihad, the UAE's National Day celebration. Depending on the calendar and official government announcements, employees may also enjoy additional days off.

Source: Legit.ng